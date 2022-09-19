After two months of being closed, Pollman’s Bake Shop on Virginia Street will reopen on Tuesday, according to owner Fred Pollman.

“We’ll be open first thing tomorrow morning,” Fred Pollman told Lagniappe during a phone interview. “Right now, we’re doing a lot of catching up.”

He said their store will be serving its full menu when the doors open at 7:30 a.m.

The locally owned family business was established in 1918 by Fredrick J. Pollman, who moved to the area in 1900 from New Orleans. The business has been a legacy institution in the area and is rumored to be Azalea City’s genesis for King Cake and po’boy sandwiches.

Pollman purchased the bakery from his parents in 1989. The store celebrated its 100th year in November 2018 and is now 104 years old.

Fred Pollman voluntarily closed his historic Broad Street location following a July 19 inspection by the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD). An emergency order to close (EOC) was issued by MCHD the next day and the owners have been working to remediate facility food health violations since.

An Alabama Department of Public Health report indicated these violations included a “roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions.”

The owner told Lagniappe on Aug. 2 he would be permanently closing the Pollman’s satellite locations in Spring Hill and in the Trustmark Building downtown.

According to MCHD District Manager of Inspection Services Brad Philips, Pollman’s Bakery was re-inspected on Monday, Sept. 19, and found to have resolved all public health hazards. He said the EOC was lifted immediately, allowing for the establishment to resume services.