After interviewing seven candidates for the position, the Baldwin County Judicial Commission named Brenda Ganey as Baldwin Circuit Court Clerk yesterday, according to an announcement by Presiding Circuit Judge Clark Stankoski. Ganey’s predecessor, Jody Wise, who was initially appointed in 2004, announced her retirement effective July 1.

Ganey, a resident of Bay Minette, has 27 years of experience in the Baldwin County Circuit Clerk’s office.

“After reviewing all the applications and interviewing the candidates, the circuit judges unanimously decided to appoint Brenda Ganey to the position,” Stankoski wrote. “She will become Circuit Court Clerk on July 1, 2022 and we look forward to her serving in that capacity. Brenda worked with the Baldwin County Circuit Clerk’s office for 27 years, and will be ready to hit the ground running when she takes office. We look forward to a smooth transition and wish Ms. Wise a happy and healthy retirement.”

Although filled by appointment, the position will the subject of an election in 2024.