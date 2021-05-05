The Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization (ESMPO) has issued a notice of public comment period, a public meeting and a special called policy board meeting regarding an amendment to reintroduce the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project to its 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP).

The move is an important step toward breathing life back into a potentially $2.1 billion project ESMPO originally delayed in late 2019 over concerns about tolling. At the time, the organization removed the project from its Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP), ensuring it couldn’t receive state funding.

Last month, officials on both sides of the bay announced a new plan for a scaled-back “truck bridge” concept, which would essentially build the bridge and Bayway in separate phases, beginning by constructing a truck-only bridge over the Mobile River and re-striping the existing Bayway to add a third lane in each direction. Only the trucks that use the new bridge would be required to pay the toll, and all existing routes would remain free.

But during an ESMPO policy board meeting just a few weeks later, officials had already begun to pick apart the new plan. Primarily, they were concerned the truck bridge concept made no improvements to Exit 35 at Highway 98, essentially moving the bottleneck of the Wallace Tunnel a few miles to the east. Also, officials said a multiphase project would mean ongoing construction for 15 years or more, while the total price will only increase with inflation. Further, damage to the existing Bayway by a storm may make the new bridge unusable.

A financing plan will likely not be included in the amendment, but Chairman Jack Burrell said last month new funding potentially available under the Biden administration could allow the state to eliminate tolling altogether, or keep it low enough to be attractive to all motorists. Burrell said the details of the project can be worked out in the future, but the transportation planning organizations on both sides of the bay need to add the project to their LRTPs to get any traction.

Dr. Lou Campomenosi, who has opposed excessive tolling for the project, said he was encouraged by the developments.

“If they had taken that approach since the beginning, maybe ‘toll’ wouldn’t be such a four-letter word and maybe we’d be building the bridge right now,” he said. “But what is ‘reasonable’ is the issue. If you can preserve the free routes and have a toll of only $2, maybe $3 for the new bridge, that’s probably reasonable for most people.”

But Don Epley said regardless of the tolls, the phased approach is not ideal.

“The proposed truck bridge plan raises three concerns, the first being potential hazard and safety concerns,” he wrote, citing the trucks merging with other traffic on the Bayway. “Secondly, traffic flow studies project that automobiles and pickups will be almost nine times the amount of truck traffic. The congestion caused by passenger vehicles is not adequately addressed by the truck bridge plan. The third concern is that prior to the initiation of Phase 2, funds utilized for Phase 1 would have to be repaid. This would also hold true for Phase 3. In both cases, a significant number of years could lapse between each phase. The successful beginning of Phases 2 and 3 can be expected to encounter similar concerns as Phase 1 in design and funding.

“An interesting dilemma appears when a discussion of Phase 1 funding arises which is similar to the old adage of which comes first, the chicken or the egg? Does the final bridge and Bayway plan come first in need of a funding source, or does the funding come first, which dictates the final design? Currently, a final plan is not on the table, and the source of money remains tentative.”

The draft amendment will be posted on ESMPO’s website and available for public comment May 12-26. The ESMPO will host a public meeting to receive comments on the draft amendment at the Baldwin County Satellite Courthouse in Fairhope on May 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The ESMPO Policy Board will consider adopting the amendment at a special called meeting at Daphne City Hall on June 9 at 10 a.m.

For more information visit easternshorempo.org.