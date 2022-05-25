Katie Britt and current U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks will meet in a runoff for the Republican nomination to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.

Britt, a former Shelby staffer, has been the frontrunner for weeks, but whether a challenger would force her into a runoff was unknown. It appears, according to unofficial election results, Brooks has bested a bevy of opponents to finish second in the race.

In a statement, Brooks claimed his campaign was “back from the dead.” Brooks at one time could tout the endorsement of former President Donald Trump; however, Trump soured on Brooks. Despite this change, Brooks still campaigned as “MAGA Mo Brooks,” playing on the former president’s one-time campaign phrase “Make America Great Again.”

“Two months ago, the experts declared our campaign dead in the water. Today? Call me Lazarus! Back from the dead, resurrected by Alabama citizens who figured out who the real MAGA conservative is, and voted for America First,” he said in the statement.

As of about 11 p.m., Britt stands at 45 percent, with a total of 263,807 votes. Brooks has about 29 percent, with 166,425 votes. Mike Durant appears poised to finish third, with 134,881 votes, or 23 percent, according to vote totals on Secretary of State John Merrill’s website.

The winner between Britt and Brooks will face Democrat Will Boyd in November. Boyd had 96,580 votes, or 64 percent of the total.

In other statewide races, it appears local candidate Jim Zeigler will face Wes Allen in a Republican runoff for Secretary of State. Incumbent Attorney General Steve Marshall will easily secure the Republican nomination for the seat over Harry Still.