Nearly 400 people responded to last week’s Sunday Brunch poll concerning the Republican U.S. Senate Primary later this month, and Katie Britt dominated with nearly 57 percent of the total. Mike Durant was a distant second, getting almost 16 percent and Mo Brooks trailed with just 9 percent.

This page is available to our subscribers. Join us right now to get the latest local news from local reporters for local readers.



The best deal is found by clicking here. Click here right now to find out more. Check it out.



Already a member of the Lagniappe family? Sign in by clicking here