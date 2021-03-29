After six months of construction, the city of Mobile officially opened the new roundabout at the intersection of Broad and Canal streets.

The $2.3 million project includes the roundabout that replaces a light at the three-way intersection, a greenspace and a number of pedestrian crossing features. The state paid for 90 percent of the price tag, while the city matched 10 percent of the price.



Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, who made a stylish arrival to the press conference by riding in a Mobile Fire-Rescue pumper truck, said the roundabout is both safer, cheaper over time, and better for the environment than a traditional lighted intersection. For one, he said, a roundabout resulted in a 75 percent reduction in collisions and fewer fatalities.

“We would like to do it in other places,” Stimpson said of installing roundabouts where the footprint of an intersection allows.

In addition to the safety aspects, Stimpson said a roundabout saves on maintenance costs related to traffic signals and prevents vehicles from unnecessary idling.

The roundabout is a small part of a larger effort the city is behind called the “Bring Back Broad” initiative. With the help of a federal transportation grant aimed at connecting employees to work, the revitalization project began at Beauregard Street and is slated to continue down Broad to the Interstate 10 on-ramp. The changes include a reduced number of lanes, enhanced medians and on-street parking.

Separately, the pumper truck that delivered Stimpson to the press conference was an acknowledgement of the relative youth of the MFRD fleet. When four new pumper trucks arrive, the oldest piece of MFRD apparatus will date to 2016, Stimpson said.