The intersection of Broad Street and Canal Street will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 24, to construct a roundabout. The project will provide safety improvements, reduce speed and allow better access for pedestrians and bicyclists. The roundabout is anticipated to be completed by February 2021.

• Traffic moving southbound on South Broad Street will be detoured to Government Street,

Washington Street and Texas Street.

• South Broad Street will be open to local traffic only between Canal Street and Texas

Street.

• Canal Street will be open to local traffic only, from Washington Street to South Broad

Street.

Signs and variable message boards will be in place to alert drivers of the closure and alternate

Routes.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to obey the 25-MPH speed limit and use caution, especially at night, when traveling through the work zone. Motorists should also watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

The latest City of Mobile Broad Street Redevelopment project information is available online at

https://www.cityofmobile.org/reconnectingmobile/tiger-grant/. This page is the fastest and

easiest way to stay informed about scheduled lane closures and other construction-related

impacts.