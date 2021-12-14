Residents could visit a new bayside park at the Brookley Aeroplex as early as the summer of 2023, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, after the Mobile City Council set aside $1 million for it on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The move marks another step forward in the process of allowing public access to about 97 acres of bayside property owned by the city and managed by the Parks and Recreation Department. The city-owned land, which is about a third of a total of 300 acres at the Brookley site, was purchased using $16 million in federal funds from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, or GOMESA. Those funds come as a result of a revenue-sharing agreement between oil- and gas-producing states.

The $1 million comes from the city’s unassigned fund balance and will be used for a professional services contract for design work.

“There’s really two pieces to it,” Stimpson said in an interview with Lagniappe. “We’ve got to address infrastructure, the ingress and egress …. Running parallel to that is what will the park look like? The amenities, the aesthetics, the layout.”

More specifically, Stimpson said, the city will look at how to separate the portion of the larger property meant for recreational use and the other sections, which will be set aside as wetlands and for economic development purposes. The challenge also is determining what upgrades need to happen for infrastructure that could be 60-plus years old.

“All of that is part of infrastructure,” Stimpson said. “That’s got to be done.”

Stimpson mentioned Gulf State Park as a good example to follow when it comes to balancing infrastructure and public access.

“Everybody talks about what a great job everyone has done with that,” he said. “I think some lessons can be learned and best practices can be followed.”

Stimpson said he can see design work possibly ending in 2022 and construction beginning in 2023. While the park project won’t be finished, Stimpson said, it’s possible visitors could start using the park that summer.

Most likely, Stimpson said, the city would hire an engineering firm to start the design work and “quarterback” the construction by hiring a park design firm. There will also be a public input requirement as the design process moves forward.

As for one public demand, Stimpson said, the city is in favor of adding sand to the park’s shoreline and it has let the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers know about that desire. However, he said, the Corps has not yet agreed to allow the move.

Before approval of the park money, Councilman William Carroll asked that the city include a minority participation requirement in the planned request for proposals.

“So everyone can have contracting ownership with what we do,” he said.

ARB denial

In other business, the council denied the appeal of Keith Knizley to an Architectural Review Board (ARB) decision that would not let him replace wooden windows with vinyl on a home he owns in the Leinkauf Historic District.

Knizley told councilors he bought the house at 415 Flint Street as an investment four-and-a-half years ago. At the time, he said, he was forced to make several improvements to the house before renting it as a Section 8 property.

He told councilors he had issues keeping tenants and the turnover was impacting his bottom line. In an effort to make future tenants more “comfortable” he went about replacing the old windows of the house, which were built around 1950, with ones that would be more energy-efficient.

Knizley was also interested in doing the work on a budget, as he had been laid off from AM/NS Calvert in 2020. He told councilors he pulled money out of a retirement savings account to do some of the work on the property.

Knizley said he had just about finished replacing the wooden windows with the newer, vinyl ones when a contractor hired to tear down a garage apartment on the property pulled a permit and brought a staff member of the Historic Development Commission to the house.

“I had no idea of the ARB process,” Knizley said. “I thought I was doing the right thing.”

Knizley said John Sledge, an architectural historian working for the city, told him to stop all work on the windows and ask the ARB for a permit after the fact.

Following a virtual hearing, Knizley told councilors, the ARB denied the request and later denied a subsequent request on a compromise that would’ve allowed him to restore two windows in the front with the original wood.

“I feel like I’m being singled out and it’s not consistent with what I’ve seen around the neighborhood,” he said.

Estimates Knizley supplied to council suggest the wooden windows would cost $3,000 each. To replace all the windows on his home would cost him about $30,000, he said.

“That’s as much as the house is worth,” Knizley said. “That’s insane.”

Councilman Carroll said the issue could’ve been avoided completely if Knizley had sought a building permit to replace the windows in the first place, as staff would’ve been alerted to his plans.

As for the prohibitive costs of the wooden windows in question, Carroll said, ARB has options that it allows, but they weren’t able to help him because they weren’t notified of the work.

Council Vice President Gina Gregory argued that ARB made its decision based on what it has previously told homeowners.

“The ARB got a case very similar to yours before and made the same decision,” she said. “I don’t think we can do much else other than what the ARB has decided.”