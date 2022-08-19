The Brookley by the Bay property got another boost on Thursday when the state Department of Commerce awarded the Mobile Chamber’s Industrial Development Board with a $1.2 million grant for economic development at the site.

The grant from the Growing Alabama Tax Credit will help prepare a portion of the property owned by the IDB, as it is slated to become the future home of an Airbus A330 final assembly line if Lockheed Martin and Airbus win the Air Force contract for the LMXT tanker.

“This is great news for the City, the IDB and the aviation industry in Mobile,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “We set aside this piece of property for economic development during the purchase of the Brookley by the Bay property, and it’s hard to imagine a better use for it than helping Airbus continue to grow its footprint in Mobile.”

The funds will be used to demolish old buildings and infrastructure that remain on the site from previous use.

“The Industrial Development Board is delighted to be the recipient of a $1.2 million grant from the Growing Alabama Tax Credit,” Melissa Morrissette, chair of the Industrial Development Board, said. “The IDB will use these grant dollars to prepare the IDB-owned property at the Brookley by the Bay site for future economic development. When this site is developed, it will be a tremendous catalyst for new and expanded business opportunities along with many great jobs that will provide an important and lasting economic impact to our community for years to come. The IDB is very appreciative to the Growing Alabama Tax Credit and the Alabama Department of Commerce for extending this grant to the IDB.”

The Alabama Department of Commerce administers the Growing Alabama Tax Credit program that allows private companies and individuals to get a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of up to 50 percent of their total income tax liability for investing in projects approved by the commission.

This funding was made possible by investments from Alabama Power and Regions Bank.

“The Growing Alabama Tax Credit is essential in spurring growth across our state and for the local community,” Alabama Power Vice President of Economic and Community Development Leigh Davis said. “We expect to see the global impact of this collaborative initiative at Brookley by the Bay enhance our state and local economic development efforts for years to come.”

The program does not require a match from the local community and does not add any additional tax burden to taxpayers.

“The Growing Alabama Credit is a valuable instrument that can supercharge the economic development potential of a key industrial site like Brookley by the Bay, and the improvements it will fund there, better positions the site for the future,” Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said. “In addition, the program’s collaborative nature shows how true cooperation can advance our economic development goals in the state.”

“We commend Secretary Canfield for his leadership and the State of Alabama for establishing a fund that we can utilize for these economic development efforts,” Mobile Chamber Vice President of Economic Development David Rodgers said.

The southwest corner of the Brookley by the Bay site is owned by the Industrial Development Board and managed by the Mobile Chamber.