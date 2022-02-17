Smart campaign tactics, that’s what Alabama Senate candidate Mo Brooks called a Thursday morning report from Politico’s Playbook, which indicated former President Donald Trump is discontent with Brooks and recently met with Katie Boyd Britt.

“It has no substance,” Brooks told reporters Thursday morning at the Ben May Main Library in Mobile, the second of two engagements on the state’s Gulf Coast this week. “The scorecard for Trump endorsements still reads: Brooks – 2, Katie Britt – 0.”

During the event, Brooks re-emphasized his Trump endorsement and touted support from Donald Trump Jr. and Sen. Ron Paul. He said he spoke with Trump last week and says the former president maintains his enthusiasm for the Brooks campaign.

He disregarded the validity of the Playbook’s reporting, pointing to the lack of on-the-record sources.

Politico’s Playbook alleged the former president was having “buyer’s remorse” after backing Brooks. He dismissed the notion that Britt was picking up political points after Politico revealed she recently met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Brooks said all Britt needed to go to the club resort was an invitation, and that could have come from anyone.

Brooks denied the Playbook’s allegation he was seeking an endorsement from Jeff Sessions, saying they were rumors. While he said he and the former U.S. Attorney General have spoken generally, he said he hasn’t so much as asked him to put up a yard sign for him and definitely not an endorsement.

The Playbook alleged seeking Sessions’ support was a sin in Trump’s eyes, who fired the former Alabama senator as his AG. Brooks defended Sessions in his statements Thursday, saying Sessions “was a very good senator.” He said Trump would agree with that statement.

Brooks was not shy with his criticism of his opponents in the top-tier of the Alabama senate race, Britt and Mike Durant, accusing them of not being true conservatives.

Brooks said his voting record gives Alabamians a clear blueprint of what his service in the U.S. Senate would look like, but said it is unclear how his opponents will conduct themselves. He said he has the No. 1 voting record in the House of Representatives for border security and received “A” ratings from associations for his pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and foundational principals.

Defense contracts

Whichever firms can do national defense work better, faster and cheaper, are the ones who deserve federal contracts, according to Brooks.

“I want the politics out of it,” Brooks said.

Brooks said Alabama’s is doing very well in the defense and national security industry, noting Redstone Arsenal, Fort Rucker, Maxwell Air Force Base and the Anniston Army Depot.

Austal USA on Mobile River relies on Navy defense contracts for ships and Airbus and Lockheed announced last month they are preparing to pitch the federal government for its LMXT Strategic Tankers, echoing Airbus’ efforts a decade ago when Airbus initially was awarded the work. However, mounting political pressure intervened and Boeing ended up securing the contract years later.

“We need to make sure the contract process is efficient and fair — open up the market, and let everyone compete for it, and may the best contractor win,” Brooks said.

Keeping military secrets under wraps is another issue, and Brooks said everything needs to be based in the country.

For the past 12 years, Brooks has represented the state’s northernmost congressional district, which encompasses Huntsville, Scottsboro, Decatur and Florence. He said his district has enjoyed the most prosperity in the state due in part to national defense work.

“We don’t have enough houses, we’re doing so well,” Brooks said.

Brooks serves on the House Armed Services Committee where he has helped direct the nation’s defense budgets and authorization and was able to provide aid to Alabama industries to successfully compete in contract bids.

“We’re able to do it better, faster and cheaper than anyone else in America,” Brooks said. “But it’s not a congressman’s role to direct any defense contracts to any particular company. We need to make sure our tax dollars are put to max benefit.