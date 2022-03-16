Photo | Tevin Brown

Courtesy of Murray State University



Since he was just a youngster, playing recreation league basketball or shooting hoops with friends, even during his time as a member of the Fairhope High School team, Tevin Brown has found a comfort zone on the court. And it’s usually just beyond — sometimes well beyond — the 3-point arc.

Now a member of the Murray State basketball team, which recently won the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) regular season and tournament championships and is headed for the NCAA Tournament, Brown continues to shoot 3-pointers. Often, he makes those shots.

This season, Brown set the all-time Murray State record and the all-time OVC mark for career 3-pointers made. He aims to add to that mark, which currently rests at 348, as the No. 7-seeded Racers take on No. 10 San Francisco Thursday at 8:40 p.m. in Indianapolis in a first-round game of the East Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

“I was 8 or 9 years old and practically shooting the ball from half court,” Brown said in describing when he first started shooting 3-point shots. “I feel like it came along at that time. It felt natural for me.”

He remembers the first 3-pointer he made at Murray State, which came at a familiar spot on the floor.

“It was a long time ago and it was at the same spot [on the floor] where I broke the [3-point] record, there on the left wing,” he said of the 3-pointer against Brescia on Nov. 5, 2018, in the season-opener of the 2018-19 season. Brown was three of five from 3-point range that night in a preview of what was to come. He started that game and each of the 32 games that followed that season, part of a three-guard lineup that included Ja Morant, now an NBA superstar with the Memphis Grizzlies. In that first game, Brown also produced three rebounds, two steals and an assist in 15 minutes of playing time.

Brown missed his true freshman season, 2017-18, with a foot injury, but said he learned from the experience, including watching Morant and learning from him as well. The following year he joined Morant in the Racers’ starting lineup.

“It was pretty fun coming off not playing the entire year and then playing on one of the most hyped teams in the country with the best player in the country on my team,” Brown said. “It was a pretty fun experience. … As far as basketball IQ and reading defenses, I think [watching Morant play] helped a lot.”

In his first season, Brown averaged 11.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists a game while shooting 80.9 percent from the free throw line and 37.2 from 3-point range. The following season he averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists while making 41.9 percent of his 3-point tries and 73.7 percent at the free throw line. He enters Thursday’s game averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game while making 38.9 percent of his 3-point shots and 76.3 of his free throw attempts. He even has 20 blocked shots this season. In December, he was named the OVC Player of the Week three consecutive weeks and more recently, he was tabbed as the Jay Bilas National Player of the Week.

Brown has started each of the 97 games in which he has appeared for the Racers and he has one season of eligibility remaining if he chooses to return to Murray State. Or he may choose to enter the NBA draft. Right now, the NCAA Tournament is dominating his thoughts.

The Racers carry an impressive 30-2 record into Thursday’s NCAA Tournament game. The team won the OVC tournament title back on March 5, almost two weeks before returning to the court again. Against San Francisco, Murray State will be looking to extend its win streak to 21 games.

“It’s been a fun experience to be playing as well as we are coming off a season like we had last year [13-13 overall, 10-10 in OVC],” Brown said. “We’re very excited. We haven’t had a long week and a half of practice in I don’t know how long, but we’re just ready for [the tournament]. We are able to fix the problems we’ve had in the previous games and put some new offenses in and go over the other offenses and do everything we need to do to perfect our craft before we go off to start the tournament.

“Overall, we’ve pretty much been winning every season that I’ve been here except last year. Obviously, my 3-point record for Murray State and the OVC was a big accomplishment for me. It means a whole lot. It just shows all the hard work that we’ve been putting in since we got on campus. Now I just want to help my team get as deep as we can in the NCAA Tournament.”

Brown said a deep run by the Racers in the tournament would be a huge boost for all concerned.

“It would be very important for us,” he said. “Just like anybody else in the country, it would be a lot of recognition for our program. We’re labeled as a mid-major team, so making it past the first and second rounds would be huge for us and the Murray State program.” If Murray State wins its first-round game it will face the winner of the Kentucky-St. Peter’s game in the second round.

He said one of his fondest memories of his time with the Racers came in the 2018-19 season when they defeated Marquette in the first round of the tournament. In that game, Brown was the team’s leading scorer with 19 points (Morant had 17). He also grabbed six rebounds and had no turnovers.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said of the game. “I feel like that experience can help us because we have three players on this year’s team who were on that team and saw what it was like live on the court and that experience will help us this week.”

The former Fairhope standout — he was a two-time first-team All-State selection and was also named Coastal Alabama Player of the Year as a junior — says he hears from friends and others back home often.

“I receive constant support from the community. I pretty much remember every game I played in from high school,” he said. “[I hear from someone there] every day. I don’t lose contact with anybody I talk to.”

After all, Tevin Brown is nothing if not good in long-range situations.