UMS-Wright left-handed pitcher Maddux Bruns was selected in the first round of the Major League Draft Sunday night by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the No. 29 overall pick.

Bruns played his season with the Bulldogs pitching before a bevy of Major League scouts every time he took the mound. He finished his senior season with a 7-0 record and an impressive 0.86 earned run average. He allowed only 13 hits and six earned runs all season long.

The 6-foot-2 lefty, who reached the upper 90s with his fastball this season, struck out 102 batters in 49 innings of work.

Bruns was selected as Mr. Baseball, as well as the Class 5A Pitcher of the Year and Player of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. He was also named the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year.

He pitched a pair of shutouts and also had a perfect game this season. Bruns grabbed the attention of Major League scouts with his performances last summer in a number of baseball showcases.