A Mobile man suffered a grazing gunshot wound to his head on Christmas morning when a verbal domestic dispute turned violent.

According to the Mobile Police Department’s holiday weekend crime report, police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday, Dec. 25, at approximately 11:20 a.m. near the 1400 block of Grove Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered that the male victim and a female subject were involved in a verbal altercation and it escalated to physical and resulted in the man’s head being grazed by a bullet. The female subject fled the scene before officers arrived and an investigation is still ongoing, according to MPD spokeswoman Katrina Frazier.

The only other Christmas Day criminal report was a failed burglary attempt at the Dauphin Island Parkway ABC Store. According to Frazier, at approximately 6:20 a.m., Merlon Rothenberg, 58, approached the store and shattered the front door glass. However, Rothenberg was unable to enter the building and fled. Officers found the man in the area and he was arrested with active warrants.

The long holiday weekend saw six shooting incidents, four domestic violence reports, three robberies and one burglary. The criminal activity resulted in two victims being hospitalized.

A man was shot in the right leg at the Splash Dash Car Wash on Three Notch Road on Dec. 24 at 12:57 a.m. According to MPD, two male subjects approached the victim as he was detailing a vehicle and demanded money and the keys to the vehicle he was working on. One of the subjects shot the man when he refused to hand over the keys. The victim was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury.

A verbal dispute escalated to an individual shooting at a vehicle at the Long Leaf Pines apartments on Girby Road on Dec. 22 at 11:35 p.m. A residence on Cedar Crescent Drive was shot into around 4 a.m. on Christmas Eve. A living room window was shot out at 1:10 a.m. on Dec. 26 at a residence near the 1800 block of Kirby Street.