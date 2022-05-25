Legacy candidate Cpt. Paul Burch secured a clear victory Tuesday to become the Republican candidate for Mobile County Sheriff.

With 98 percent of precincts reporting, Burch carried 80.9 percent of the Mobile County vote, or 29,423 votes. Candidate Ed Albritton, who was running an alternative campaign, finished with 19.1 percent, or 6,968 votes.

“I want to thank everyone for their support,” Burch told Lagniappe following his victory party at the Fort Whiting Reception Hall on Broad Street. “I’m very humbled by their support and by our team who has worked so diligently. This was a team effort.”

The Tuesday vote signals a vote of confidence in Mobile County’s established law enforcement administration and performance.

Burch has been in law enforcement for three decades and has been the commander of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division for the past 10 years. He carries the endorsements of both current Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran, who has been in office 16 years and former sheriff Jack Tillman, who served between 1995 and 2006. Cochran announced he was retiring in January.

Burch also commended Albritton for running a “class act” and “clean” campaign. He said he is looking forward to the general election in November where he will face local businessman Labarron Perkins, who ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Mobile County District Court race

In an extremely close race for the Republican nomination for Mobile County District judge, former Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright appears poised to at least make a runoff in the race, with 98 percent of precincts reporting.

Wright’s two opponents — John Williams and Chris Callaghan — are separated by just over 300 votes as the ballot counting nears its end. Currently, Callaghan leads Williams with 9,516 votes to 9,203.

Calls to Wright were not immediately returned.