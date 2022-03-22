Count the city of Mobile’s firefighters among the employees who say they aren’t being paid enough and deserve incentives on par with those being used to retain police officers.

Bill Erickson, president of the Mobile Firefighters Association, told members of the Mobile City Council during its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 22, that it wanted the mayor’s office to consider extending a proposed pay increase for certain law enforcement officers to cover firefighters as well. Erickson also criticized the city for turnover in both departments.

“After eight years of promising that Mobile would be the safest city in America, the police department is losing about 100 officers per year, [Mobile Fire-Rescue Department] can’t fill a fire class and the city runs a welfare program for agencies in Baldwin County and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office,” Erickson said. “We haven’t been able to run … the recommended four firefighters per truck in 12 years. Meanwhile, Mayor Stimpson is offering a pay raise for officers and not firefighters.”

Erickson said giving officers raises, but ignoring firefighters, goes against a parity clause the city has followed previously.

“Firefighters earn less per hour than Costco employees,” he said.

Mobile firefighters also bring home less than counterparts in other agencies, Erickson said following the meeting. He said while MFRD firefighters start, on average, at $40,500, firefighters in Tuscaloosa start at $51,000, those in Montgomery start at $46,500 and those in Gulf Shores start at around $50,000.

Erickson pointed out that when officers with the Mobile Police Department respond to gun violence scenes to investigate, firefighters and other MFRD staff respond as well and tend to the victims.

“Every one of those cases, we respond to,” he said. “Many times, we’re in the back of the trucks, covered in blood trying to save the lives of the victims.”

As for the city’s inability to fill a fire recruit class, Erickson said Mobile was given a federal grant to add more firefighters to the department, but fell 11 spots short of a full class. He called it a “catastrophe.”

Stimpson offered no comment following the meeting, but Executive Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste told reporters that the pay increase Erickson was referring to was an incentive and not a raise. Battiste said the pay parity question refers to step increases and not certifications. The 10 percent pay increase, if approved by the Mobile County Personnel Board, would go to officers who are Alabama Police Officers Certification and Training certified and who work on call. While Erickson acknowledged that three MFRD arson investigators are eligible for the increase, he said most firefighters would not be eligible.

Battiste told reporters that in addition to the arson investigators, MFRD dispatchers would also receive a pay increase.

As for the city’s ability to compete to attract firefighters and police officers, Battiste didn’t rule out an increase in pay.

“Every city employee is entitled to competitive pay wages,” he said. “What we’ve done to address this is we’ve taken appropriate action to reduce retention issues in the police department.”

Battiste said he’s not aware of the retention issue being as big on the MFRD side. On the issue of the federally funded fire class, he explained that those positions were in addition to positions already created and filled at the fire department.

In other business, the council approved a lease and purchase agreement with Alabama Power Company for cameras to enhance the city’s recently purchased ShotSpotter technology. Councilman Ben Reynolds added an addendum to the contract that would require the cameras only be activated when ShotSpotter audibly detects a gunshot and all other uses of the cameras would require a warrant.

The five-year agreement with Alabama Power totals $525,574. While the city will own the cameras, the lease exists to allow Alabama Power to fix them if something goes wrong.

Discount Zone

After discovering that a so-called nuisance business did not have the appropriate license to continue operating in the city, MPD attorney Wanda Rahman asked the city to consider not allowing the Discount Zone at 507 Azalea Road from reapplying for a business license.

Jonathan Lee, a member of MPD’s narcotics unit, told councilors the business has been the subject of several investigations going back to 2017.

The investigations included a number of drug and paraphernalia buys in the business’s parking lot, Lee said. A search warrant uncovered almost a half pound of marijuana, as well as more drugs and a gun in the bathroom of the convenience store, Lee said.

The store was not issued a business license in 2020 or 2021 due to owing back taxes, but its liquor license was current because it could be renewed online, Lee said.

“They don’t check it,” Lee said of the ABC Board and state law requiring a business license for liquor. “They do well in the beginning.”

While denying a business license for the store is a step in the right direction to eliminate the nuisance near Davidson High School and Denton Middle School, Rahman said, the city should not allow the location to reopen as a convenience store, as previous owners have shuffled management and the names of holding companies around to avoid detection.

“It’s like a shell game,” she said. “As soon as we figure out who owns it, it’ll change.”

The council did not vote on the issue at Tuesday’s meeting. Council attorney Chris Arledge told councilors he would put together a resolution with all the evidence for the board to vote on by next week’s meeting.

GulfQuest gets into crypto

Former Mobile Mayor Mike Dow, who now serves as the unpaid executive director of the GulfQuest Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico, has approached the city with a lease agreement that would allow the museum to host Distributed Ledger Inc., which would provide education on cryptocurrency and the blockchain to local maritime companies and others.

Dow said the company would be mining cryptocurrency and providing blockchain services. There is no obligation for the city and no city money is going into the contract, he said. The company would pay 20 percent of its profits to the city.

The operation would be run out of a shipping container on the museum’s footprint, close to the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal, Dow said.

“If it doesn’t work out, we can put it on a truck and haul it off,” he said.

When asked if the museum could accommodate the energy needed to mine cryptocurrency, Dow said GulfQuest only uses about a quarter of the power it has the ability to use.