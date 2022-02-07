Former Chief Justice Roy Moore is moving to his next legal battle, claiming victory in a recently closed civil trial over allegations that derailed his U.S. Senate campaign.

On Feb. 3, a jury in Montgomery Circuit Court threw out dueling defamation suits involving Roy Moore and Leigh Corfman, who alleges Moore sexually molested her in 1976 when she was 14 years old.

Corfman’s allegations against the former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice are widely considered to be the source of Moore’s demise in his bid to replace Jeff Sessions in Congress. Despite Republicans’ dominance in the state, Alabama voters elected Democrat Doug Jones instead, sending the state’s first Democratic senator to Washington, D.C., in 25 years. Jones was defeated by Republican Tommy Tuberville in 2020.

Corfman sued Moore when he called her allegations “false, malicious, fake news, scurrilous and simply a product of immorality of our time.” Moore counter-sued Corfman.

A statement by Moore following the verdict claimed victory, adding the decision was an exoneration. Moore’s statement also pointed out the jury was composed entirely of Black members.

“My wife, Kayla, and I are elated by a clear victory over the plaintiff and her attorneys at the Covington Burling law firm located in San Francisco, New York and Washington, D.C., which led the effort to take me down,” Moore said. “Enormous amounts of money, time and effort were spent to make our lives miserable over the last four years. We won despite the fact that evidence of polygraph examinations which I took and which clearly show my innocence of any wrongdoing were not admitted.”

Julian McPhillips, one of Moore’s attorneys, stated, “I am pleased that Judge Moore has been completely vindicated from allegations of defamation against him and can now return with his wife to a more normal life. We had a battle against what appeared to be multimillion-dollar resources by unnamed powerful interests, even though the plaintiff, Leigh Corfman, was admittedly represented without charge.”

Corfman’s attorney, Neil Roman, denied the results of the trial were any vindication for Moore and claimed that though the jury did not consider Moore’s claims as rising to defamation, they must have believed Corfman’s testimony because they did not consider her claims to be defamatory.

Moore stated he and his legal counsel will proceed to his conspiracy case filed in Etowah County against Corfman, four other women and Richard Hagedorn, which had been delayed pending a verdict in the Montgomery case. The lawsuit claims the allegations were funneled to the Washington Post through Hagedorn’s brother.

In the lawsuit, Moore said the “liberal media”’ has perpetuated the lie that nine women have accused him of impropriety, and only Corfman and co-defendants Beverly Nelson and Tina Johnson have made any kind of claims against him. Nelson claims Moore attacked her in 1977 when she was 16 and threw her out of a vehicle when she resisted. Johnson accuses Moore of grabbing “her buttocks” as she was leaving his law office with her mother after an appointment in 1991.