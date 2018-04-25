In “Butterflies Are Free,” Don Baker is a young blind man just forging his own life on Manhattan’s Lower East Side in the early 1960s. When the bohemian gal in the apartment next door proves ready to aid Baker’s independence, it chafes at his overbearing mother.

The hit Broadway comedy pulled in two Tony Awards and a Theatre World Award, then became a 1972 film starring Goldie Hawn and Edward Albert.

Now it’s fluttered into Fairhope’s Theatre 98 (350 Morphy Ave.), with overwhelming success. The sold-out performances have prompted an added performance on Thursday, May 3.

If you don’t have tickets for the other performances, don’t despair. The run is slated through May 6 and no-shows sometimes create vacancies for standbys.

Tickets are $18, $12 for students.

For more information, call 251-928-4366 or go to theatre98.org.

Senior art classes at ACAC

It’s never too late to learn or exercise old skills. On the first and third Saturday of each month at 1 p.m., Alabama Contemporary Art Center (301 Conti St.) offers a studio art class tailored to suit the needs of seniors. Other accommodations can be made for those with limited vision or other issues.

The Senior Studio is for those aged 60-plus. Capacity is 15 students, length is two hours and it is free.

For more information, go to alabamacontemporary.org/events.

Clay workshop weekend at MMoA

The Mobile Museum of Art (4850 Museum Drive) hosts a two-day workshop with Susie Bowman for various surface design techniques. It starts on the wheel, making and altering forms. Students are introduced to inlay, silk screening and more. Work will be done on wet work, leather hard and bisque ware pieces. Bring three to four bisque pieces, preferably cups or small plates.

Classes are Saturday, April 28, and Sunday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Cost is $160, $125 for members.

For more information, go to mobilemuseumofart.com.

Auditions for Wilder play

Fairhope’s Theatre 98 will stage Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy-drama “The Skin of Our Teeth” in midsummer and a pair of audition dates are left.

Director Jonne Thornton needs actors of all ethnicities, ages 10 and up. They need someone who can learn three lines in ancient Greek and another who can learn three lines in Hebrew. They need people who can move well to play a wooly mammoth and a dinosaur.

No advance preparation for the audition is necessary.

They also need crew members for costume team, props team and technical crew. Specialty crew are desired, including a sound designer/editor and a video designer/editor.

Auditions are Tuesday, May 1, and Wednesday, May 2, 6-8 p.m. at Theatre 98 (350 Morphy Ave.).

Performance dates are July 20-29 and Aug. 3-5.