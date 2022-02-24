Amid an ongoing investigation of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board, a candidate for Mobile County district attorney said current DA Ashley Rich’s office has not done enough over the years to combat public corruption cases.

Buzz Jordan, a Republican former assistant district attorney running to replace a retiring Rich, said today at a press conference that a lack of public corruption cases over the last several years certainly points to a lack of enthusiasm when it comes to going after white collar crime.

“I haven’t seen any public corruption cases in quite a while,” Jordan said. “So, I would say ‘yes,’ it doesn’t appear to be a priority.”

Jordan’s presser comes a day after authorities arrested former Prichard Water Board manager Nia Bradley on theft charges related to credit card charges uncovered and published initially by Lagniappe. Jordan’s announcement also comes about a week after Democratic State Rep. Napoleon Bracy, of Prichard, questioned the speed at which Rich’s office was moving on its investigation.

In what appeared to be an impromptu press conference of her own, Rich told a gaggle of reporters Wednesday afternoon that the investigation into PWWSB was about two weeks old. She had previously told reporters her office had been investigating the board in December, but had been aware of certain improprieties there since 2018.

Jordan said he would prioritize public corruption as district attorney by partnering with federal law enforcement on investigations. Specifically, he said he would hire former agents as investigators on public corruption cases.

“I will never ignore claims of public corruption,” he said.

Jordan said he would be tough on crime as well, especially violent crime. He held his press conference in front of Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex and mentioned the 14 injuries there since 2019 related to gun violence.

“The citizens of Mobile County deserve to feel safe,” said Jordan, who is also the owner of the A&M Peanut shop. “As the owner of a small business downtown, I want people to feel safe in Mobile.”

Jordan said violent crime is on the rise in Mobile and he wants to combat it by chipping away at a backlog of cases that was at least partially created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We cannot afford business as usual,” he said. “It’s time for change. I pledge to aggressively prosecute violent crime.”

As an assistant district attorney, Jordan said he prosecuted more than 200 jury trials and had a 95-percent conviction rate. He was an inaugural member of the office’s murder team. As the county’s top law enforcement official, Jordan said he would institute what he called a “90-day DA” program, which would prioritize cases involving “violent criminals, predators and elder abusers” and speed up cases through a 90-day timeline to expedite the cases and indict those responsible.

However, Jordan admitted the best way to deal with violent crime is to help prevent it. To help accomplish this goal, he said he would work with cities and nonprofits in the county on initiatives to help bolster trust between law enforcement and local communities. One such program would be a “kids and cops” program, he said. Jordan pledged 10 percent of his annual salary as DA would go to such a program.

In addition to once serving in the DA’s office, Jordan has spent more than two decades in private practice “standing up for clients seeking justice.” This experience will help him as a DA, he said.

“I will give a voice to the voiceless,” he said.

In the May 24 primary election, Jordan will face Republican Keith Blackwood, chief deputy district attorney under Rich. The winner will face Democrat and local attorney Moshae Donald in the November general election.