44

This was a popular number for Mobile players in the Major Leagues. Perhaps the three most popular players to wear the number were Hank Aaron, Willie McCovey and Jake Peavy. All had success wearing it. Interestingly, Aaron began his career wearing No. 5 in 1954, his first year with the Milwaukee Braves. He switched to No. 44 the next year. His number was retired by the Atlanta Braves, for whom he played later and the team he was playing for when he broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974. His number was also retired by the Milwaukee Brewers, with whom he ended his career. Also, the Mobile BayBears, who played at Hank Aaron Stadium, retired his No. 44 as well. During their respective 2021 seasons, following Aaron’s death that year, the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL and the Atlanta United soccer teams retired Aaron’s No. 44 to honor him. McCovey played most of his career with the San Francisco Giants, and they retired his No. 44 in 1980. He played for three Major League teams — also playing briefly with the San Diego Padres and Oakland A’s — and was No. 44 at all three stops. Peavy wore No. 22 at St. Paul’s Episcopal School and when he played for the BayBears, but when he reached the Major Leagues with the Padres the jersey hanging in his locker bore No. 44. He would wear that number with the Padres, Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox. When he arrived in San Francisco, No. 44 was not available — it had been retired to honor McCovey — so he wore No. 43 instead; he later switched back to No. 22 with the Giants.

42

Age (at least that’s what’s recorded; some suggest he was even older) of Satchel Paige when he made his Major League debut with the Cleveland Indians, pitching two shutout innings as a reliever. That came on July 9, 1948, two days after his birthday. The former Negro Leagues star became the first Black player to pitch in the American League that day and the seventh Black player to appear in a Major League game. He would go on to have a terrific season for the Indians that year, posting a 6-1 record (he moved into a starting role shortly after his debut) with a 2.37 earned run average. He struck out 43 batters in 72.2 innings of work and allowed just two home runs and 22 walks in that time. Concerning his age, Paige famously said, “Age is a question of mind over matter; if you don’t mind, it don’t matter.”

11,284

Total combined career hits by the five members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame from the Mobile area — Hank Aaron, Willie McCovey, Billy Williams, Ozzie Smith and Satchel Paige. Of course, Paige was a pitcher, so he offered just 131 hits to the total. The other four did quite well in the category, with Aaron collecting 3,771, Williams providing 2,711, Smith adding 2,460 and McCovey offering 2,211. What’s more, the five players combined for 1,731 career home runs and 6,164 runs batted in. In home runs, Aaron (755) is No. 2 all-time, with McCovey (521) at No. 20 all-time and Williams (426) at No. 52. Smith added 28 homers and Paige just one in his 21 years in professional baseball. As for RBI, Aaron (2,297) is the all-time leader, with McCovey (1,555) at No. 46 and Williams (1,475) at No. 59. Smith had 793 RBI and Paige produced 44.

1,554

Announced attendance at the Mobile BayBears’ final game on Sept. 2, 2019, at Hank Aaron Stadium. The BayBears would lose that game 5-4 to the Tennessee Smokies. The game marked the end of the team’s 23-year run in the Class AA Southern League. The franchise was bought and moved to Madison where it now plays as the Rocket City Trash Pandas. During their time in Mobile, the BayBears won 1,578 games but lost 1,601. The final season was also the team’s worst season, posting its lowest number of wins in a season (five) and highest number of losses in a year (86). In better times, the BayBears won four league championships — 1998 (the team’s second year), 2004 (shared title), 2011 and 2012 (led by manager Turner Ward, who grew up in Satsuma). They won divisional crowns in 1998, 2004 and 2011.