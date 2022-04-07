In line with an ongoing initiative to expand water access on Alabama’s Gulf Coast, the Mobile County Commission is moving forward with a project to add a boat ramp to the mouth of Fowl River in Theodore.

During a Thursday morning work conference, commissioners approved a revised project plan to purchase a single four-acre parcel of land at the end of Byrnewood Road off Dauphin Island Parkway at a cost of $984,000 paid for with Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funds.

The commission approved a $100,000 land purchase in February with GOMESA funds to acquire 22 acres on Old Shipyard Road opposite the river, putting both north and south sides of the river’s mouth in county possession.

The project was initially voted on and approved in January at a cost of $1.25 million for four parcels in the area. Multiple residents appeared during a Jan. 24 commission meeting to contest the project following confusion it was linked to a private RV park development in the area.

An expedited vote was taken to rescind the previous action and adopt the new purchase agreement, with a savings of $266,000 for the project.

Commission Attorney Jay Ross told officials during the April 7 meeting the county is looking to close the sale early next week.

District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt said the project will be the newest addition to Mobile’s expanding list of water access points.

“I’ve preached it since I’ve been on the commission: we do not have enough public access points to the water,” Dueitt said. “I hope the new contract we’ll have will get more people in the immediate community on board to support the project.”

He said the sellers combined the main desired parcel as a “packaged deal” with three other properties. Dueitt said he negotiated with the sellers to split up the package and worked with nearby residents who were interested in purchasing the other properties.

A master plan is still being developed for the area, but Dueitt said the park will include a full-sized boat ramp with future hopes of accompanying sidewalks, a pavilion and boardwalk.

“It’s just a matter of getting a master plan together and a master plan for that entire facility,” Dueitt said. “It’s important to the people in the south part of the county.”