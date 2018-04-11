Over 70 artists will be in downtown Mobile for SouthSounds Music & Art Festival – April 13th-15th, including Of Montreal! See them on the Lagunitas Stage @ the Merry Widow, Friday April 13th at 10:30pm

GENERAL INTEREST

Bay Awakening Luncheon Join Mobile Baykeeper for an annual luncheon supporting its work toward clean water, clean air and healthy communities. Featuring a panel of well-known authors and artists Watt Key, John Sledge and Nall the Artist discussing stories of Mobile Bay. Battle House Hotel, Friday, April 13, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit mobilebaykeeper.org/bay-awakening for more details.

“Engaging the Next Generation”

Mobile United invites young professionals to “Engaging the Next Generation,” a volunteer fair on Dauphin Street between Joachim and Conception streets on Friday, April 13, 6-8 p.m. Free and open to the public. Visit facebook.com/engagingthenextgeneration.

LoDa Artwalk

Visit downtown Mobile this Friday, April 13, for art exhibitions with receptions and entertainment in a variety of galleries and venues, beginning at 6 p.m. Check out mobilearts.org/announcement/loda-artwalk for additional information or contact 251-208-1550.

Movie in the Park

Join us for a family movie night at Semmes Municipal Park on Friday, April 13. “Beauty and the Beast” will be showing from 7-9 p.m. Visit cityofsemmesal.gov for more information.

“Titanic” in the Park

History Museum of Mobile will host a viewing of “Titanic” in Mardi Gras Park beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 13. Bring a lawn chair/blanket. Visit www.historymuseumofmobile.com for more information.

A Day for Science

Hosted by March for Science Mobile on Saturday, April 14, 9 a.m. to noon in Bienville Square. An open-air science fair for all ages with speakers and booths from local organizations. Call 251-680-0084 for more information.

Military Vehicle Show

The Dixie Division will hold its annual vintage military vehicle show and swap meet on Saturday, April 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park. Find us on Facebook for more information.

Strawberry Festival

Loxley Municipal Park will host the 31st annual Baldwin County Strawberry Festival on Saturday, April 14 and Sunday, April 15. Visit baldwincountystrawberryfestival.org.

Disney Concert

Join us in this family-friendly concert as the Mobile Pops Band explores the world of Disney! Saturday, April 14, 6 p.m. at Medal of Honor Park. Visit themobilepops.com for details.

3rd annual Zydeco & Crawfish Festival

Saturday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Waterway Village in Gulf Shores. Free to the public. Find us on Facebook for more information.

Confederate Memorial Day

Join us Sunday, April 15, 2 p.m. at the Confederate Rest, Magnolia Cemetery for observance of Memorial Day featuring period re-enactors and weaponry. Contact J.A. DePree, 251-421-0491.

22nd annual motorcycle show

Join us Sunday, April 15, on Dauphin Island for the Mobile Bay Vintage Motorcycle Club’s annual spring show at Waves (formerly Fins). Free admission, food available. Proceeds support Dauphin Island PTO. Call 251-509-5451 or 251-635-8520 for more information.

“Chill Out” Day

There will be no taxation without relaxation this tax season. Kona Ice of Coastal Alabama will be offering free shaved ice on Tuesday, April 17, to help local residents chill out. The truck will be making a stop at Bienville Square, 150 Dauphin St. in Mobile from noon to 1 p.m.

Police/Citizens Council Meet

The Police Citizens Community Relations Advisory Council will meet Tuesday, April 17, at 6 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Visit cityofmobile.org/pccrac for more information.

Brown Bag in Bienville

On Wednesday, April 18, Jamell Richardson will perform a free concert in Bienville Square, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The following Wednesday, April 25, the Bodhi Trio will perform. Call 251-208-1550.

Blueberry Picking at Weeks Bay

Come out and pick fresh, organic blueberries beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 18. Visit weeksbayplantation.com for more information.

FUNDRAISERS

St. Mary Crawfish & Bluegrass Extravaganza

Enjoy crawfish and gumbo and listen to foot-stomping music on Saturday, April 14, 4-8 p.m. Music by bluegrass band Fat Man Squeeze. Hot dogs will be on hand for non-crawfish eaters. Tickets are available at St. Mary Catholic Church and school offices, at Mobile Popcorn and online at brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds benefit Veterans Recovery Resources.

Fairhope High School IB

Come celebrate our second-ever “Jamboree for IB” at The Warehouse Bakery on Saturday, April 14. Sneak preview from Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre’s upcoming “Newsies,” the FHS Jazz Band, “This is Now” and more, all benefiting this academic program. Visit us on Facebook @morganthompsonfoundation for more information.

Bowling for Autism

Eastern Shore Lanes and the American Autism and Rehabilitation Center in Daphne are hosting this event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Eastern Shore Lanes on Sunday, April 15. All profits will enhance the outdoor play area and sponsor local families for the summer camp program. Visit www.eslanes.com.

Mutts and Mimosas

Join us Sunday, April 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Off the Hook Marina & Grill for brunch and $5 pitchers of mimosas. Bring the family and fur kids and help us support the Saraland Animal Shelter. Find us on Facebook for more information.

Spring into Wine + Art

The inaugural Spring into Wine + Art will be held Sunday, April 15, at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope. All proceeds go toward the South Alabama Volunteer Lawyers Program.

Point Clear Rotary Club

The musical duo Roman Street will join the Point Clear Rotary Club Tuesday, April 17, 6 p.m. at Fairhope Civic Center for this year’s Taste of Rotary “Taste and Tunes” event to benefit the Point Clear/Fairhope Rotary Youth Club, scholarships and other local nonprofits. Call 601-917-5182.

Bark and Bingo

Join us at Serda Brewing on Wednesday, April 18, as we partner with ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) for a special fundraiser for dogs, benefiting ARF. Win prizes from local vendors Walks & Wags, Dog Days Bakery and Happy Dog 123. Find us on Facebook for more info.

ARTS

The Pact Open House

The Facility for Performing Arts Creative Training will hold its open house Saturday, April 14. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks provided, as well as entertainment throughout. Please email [email protected]

“The Marriage of Figaro”

Set in the early 19th century, this is the story of two young servants longing to the tie knot while striving to elude the clutches of the count and countess who are conspiring to loosen it. Saraland High School on Friday April 13, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 15, at 2 p.m.

SouthSounds Arts & Crafts Market

In conjunction with all the great music during the SouthSounds Music Festival, there will also be an art market featuring one-of-a-kind arts and crafts produced by local artisans. Cathedral Square on Saturday, April 14, and Sunday, April 15, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Theatre USA presents “Pericles”

April 13-15 and 19-21, Theatre USA will host one of Shakespeare’s final plays. “Pericles” follows the adventures of the title character as he sets out to woo a princess, only to be pursued by an evil king across the vast seas. All performances at the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center. Call Theatre USA Box Office, 251-460-6306 for tickets.

“Meme” in Art

Susan Fitzsimmons will display her art exhibit focusing on the “Meme” idea of conveying cultural ideas, symbols or practices that can be transmitted through writing, speech, gestures, rituals or other imitable phenomena at the University of South Alabama Visual Arts Gallery, through April 20. A reception will take place Thursday, April 19, at 6 p.m. Call 251-461-1438 or email [email protected]

Medicine in Art

Dr. Charles B. Rodning, professor of surgery, will discuss the validity of integrating the scientific, humanistic and artistic domains of intellectual endeavor into the patient-physician relationship to achieve healing. Friday, April 13, USA Health Strada Center. Lunch served at 11:30 a.m., presentation begins at noon. A free community event but reservations are required. Call Kim Partridge at 251-460-7770 or email [email protected]

Ellen Jones Art and Life

Join us at Innova Arts on St. Louis Street on Friday, April 13, 6-9 p.m. as we celebrate the life and art of Ellen Jones. Proceeds from the silent auction of her artwork and the donated items of other local artists will benefit The Ellen Jones Art Fund supporting Legacy 166, an organization dedicated to art education for underprivileged children. Visit innovaarts.com for more information.

Music in the Park

Enjoy free concerts in the Pavilion at Town Center Park every Friday evening through August 31. April 13 will feature Eric Erdman. Visit spanishforttowncenter.com for the summer lineup. MUSEUMS Last chance for “Titanic: Honour & Glory” “Titanic Honour & Glory” exhibition ends Sunday, April 15 at the History Museum of Mobile. Call 251-301-0273 or [email protected]

“Alabama Main Streets”

Traveling Post Card exhibit will be on display from now through Saturday, April 28, at the Spanish Fort Public Library. Visit spanishfortpubliclibrary.org for more information.

Thursdays at MMoA

Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200.

“Windows to the Sea”

“Windows to the Sea” is the latest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org. “Savage Ancient Seas” Ending April 21. Don’t’ miss “Savage Ancient Seas” at GulfQuest and be transported to a time when the last of the great dinosaurs roamed Earth and swam the seas. Visit www.gulfquest.org.

Fairhope’s Founding

Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471.

Little Discoveries

“Outside the Box,” aimed at children age 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email [email protected]

“Permian Monsters: Life Before Dinosaurs”

Take an adventure back in time 290 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. The Exploreum will display this traveling exhibition through June 3. Visit exploreum.com.

“Galapagos: Nature’s Wonderland”

In the vastness of the Pacific Ocean, there is a paradise unlike any other: the Galapagos Archipelago. Immerse yourself in this spectacular film at the Exploreum, until May 26. Visit exploreum.com.

WORKSHOPS

Art as a Business

Free workshop Wednesday, April 18, at 10 a.m. in Bellingrath Hall at Central Presbyterian Church (corner of Ann and Dauphin) with Yolanda Johnson. Optional $5 lunch available afterward to benefit the CPC Food Pantry. Call 251-432-0591 for more information.

Metaphysics of “The Wizard of Oz”

Join us for this four-part series beginning Sunday, April 15, at 10:30 a.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living. Rev. Kandace is sure to shed new light on this classic film by presenting it through a “Science of Mind” lens. Come dressed as your favorite character. Visit centerforspiritualliving-mobile.org for more information.

“History of the FBI, Creative Writing & Forensics”

Miniature conference hosted by the Honors College for those interested in criminal justice, creative writing, psychology, journalism, forensics, publishing or fascinating ideas in general. At the Honors College in the Seaman’s Bethel, University of South Alabama, on Friday, April 13, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, April 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact [email protected]

Violence in the Workplace

John Conrad, assistant director at Bayview Professional Associates, will discuss the current statistics regarding the prevalence of workplace violence. Tuesday, April 17, 4-5 p.m. at the Ben May Main Library, 701 Government St. For more information, email [email protected] or call 208-7085 or 208-7078.

SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

DOGA Flow Class Benefit

Grab your best furry friend and join Mobile’s first DOGA Flow class on Saturday, April 14, at 10 a.m. Hosted by Personal Edge Fitness to benefit Save a Stray. Email [email protected] or [email protected]

Special Olympic Track Meet

Join us at St. Paul’s Episcopal track on Friday, April 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to cheer on 400-plus athletes from 52 Mobile-area schools. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Mobile BayBears vs. Biloxi

The Mobile BayBears will host the Biloxi Shuckers at Hank Aaron Stadium Monday, April 16, through Friday, April 20. Call 251-479-BEAR.

Via! Bingo

Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Open to the public. Via! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Visit viamobile.org.

Group Rides

South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email [email protected]

Weekly 1K/5K

Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate.

Fitness and Athletics Classes

Classes are being offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School in Tai Chi, bellydance, candlelit yoga, Piyo Tone and piano. Call 251-463-7980 or visit mobilecap.org

Pickleball for adults (indoors)

Offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School on Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Great sport for all ages combines tennis, pingpong and badminton on a court one-fourth the size of a tennis court. Call 251-463-7980 or visit communityactivitiesprogram.com.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are the second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale. www.baldwincountyal.gov

Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, www.baldwincountyal.gov.

Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., www.cityofbayoulabatre.com.

Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450.

Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973.

Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142.

Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions are the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., www.daphneal.com.

Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., www.townofdauphinisland.org.

Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday. townofelberta.com.

Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions are held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., www.cofairhope.com.

Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. For more information visit www.cofairhope.com.

Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m., www.cityoffoley.org.

Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., www.gulfshoresal.gov.

Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting begins at 9 a.m.; council meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., www.cityofmobile.org.

Mobile Planning Commission: First and third Thursdays at 2 p.m., 205 Government St., www.urban.cityofmobile.org.

Orange Beach City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m., 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., www.cityoforangebeach.com.

Prichard City Council: Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 216 E. Prichard Ave., www.thecityofprichard.org.

Satsuma City Council: First and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 5464 Old Highway 43 Satsuma, AL 36572, 251-675-1440.