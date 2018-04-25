34th annual world famous Flora-Bama and toss a mullet

Thursday evenings at the Gardens

Beginning on Thursday, April 26, Mobile Botanical Gardens will remain open until 7 p.m. Come enjoy a late afternoon stroll or just sit and watch the sunset. The last admission will be at 6 p.m. Visit www.mobilebotanicalgardens.org.

Heart & Soul book club

Those seeking to improve their life through mind, body, heart and soul are invited to join us Thursday, April 26, at 6 p.m. at the Mobile West Regional Library. Call Cassandra at 251-209-3559 or email [email protected]

Hearts & Minds

Come join us for a live dinner auction as well as silent auction for some amazing items, a wonderful catered meal and lots of fun! Thursday, April 26, 6 p.m. at Daphne Civic Center. Corporate tables available. Contact Central Christian School at 251-947-5043 to be part of this exciting event.

Mullet Toss

Join us at the 34th annual world famous Flora-Bama and toss a mullet (yes, a dead fish) from Florida over the Alabama state line! The four-day event begins Thursday, April 26, at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday, April 29. Enjoy plenty of drinks, food, games and people-watching. Visit www.florabama.com for all the details.

Drain the Swamp crawfish boil

The Bay Area Young Democrats are co-hosting the 2nd annual Drain the Swamp crawfish boil with the Mobile County Democratic Party. Saturday, April 28, 3-7 p.m. at Kazoola Bar & Eatery, 558 Dauphin St. Local and statewide Democratic candidates will be present. Tickets available online at bit.ly/draintheswamp2.

First Market in the Park

Come shop for original art, fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, decor and more in Cathedral Square on Saturday, April 28, beginning at 7:30 a.m. The market will run every Saturday through July 28. Visit www.specialeventsmobile.org for details.

Ancient tree cruise

Saturday, April 28, at 9:30 a.m. leaving from Historic Blakeley State Park, there will be a special cruise to the state champion bald cypress tree located deep in the heart of the Mobile River Delta. Tickets are $35 for adults, $17 for children ages 6-12. Call 251-626-0798 or visit www.blakeleypark.com.

Unclaimed property auction

On Saturday, April 28, at 8 a.m. the Mobile Police Department will hold an unclaimed property auction. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Attendees must present identification to register. Cash is the only form of payment accepted. All items are sold “as is” to the highest bidder and all sales are final. Call 251-208-1890.

Delta Woods & Water Expo

Join us for the 10th annual Delta Woods and Waters Expo, sponsored by the city of Spanish Fort at 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center on Saturday, April 28, at 9 a.m. Visit deltawoodsandwatersexpo.com, email [email protected] or call 251-626-4884.

Earth & Space

The Explore Science: Earth & Space event on Saturday, April 28, at 10 a.m. at the Exploreum will include exciting science, take-home materials and engaging discussion about science and society. Visit www.exploreum.com.

April latin dance

Come dance to salsa, bachata and merengue music. Free lesson 8-9 p.m., then social dance $10/person, $5 w/student ID. BYOB. Saturday, April 28, David Miner Ballroom, 262 Azalea Road, at 9 p.m.

Mud Bottom Revival Music Festival

For the fourth consecutive year, Dog River Clearwater Revival organizers are pleased to announce the Dog River Mud Bottom Revival Music Festival on Sunday April 29, at 3 p.m. at The Dog Pond on Dog River. Tickets are $35. Email [email protected]

Prichard community spring clean

Let’s get our teams together to help keep the city of Prichard clean! Register and pick up your supplies from our home base, located at 204 S. Wilson Ave., starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 29. A light lunch and refreshments will be served. Find us on Facebook @themadactivists.

FUNDRAISERS

Cornhole tournament for Aubreigh

Join us Thursday, April 26, at 5:30 p.m. at Tavern on the Hill for a craft beer tasting and cornhole tournament benefiting Aubreigh’s Army, hosted by Sunset Rotary Club of Mobile. Beer tasting from Chandeleur Island Brewing & Goodwood, food, raffles and more! Call 251-423-3969.

We work for sidewalks!

Middle school children living in Spring Hill have hit the streets once again, going door to door to raise money for the 7th annual Sidewalk-A-Thon sponsored by The Village of Spring Hill Inc. Registration and the start-line party will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 27, at the Moorer Branch Library. More information/registration at www.thevillageofspringhill.com.

Crawfish & cornhole

Join us Saturday, April 28, at 5 p.m. at Fort Conde for a Cornhole Tournament & Crawfish Boil benefiting Dwell Mobile (www.dwellmobile.org). Tickets cost $30. Cornhole tournament registration onsite/$10 per team.

5th annual Chickasabogue Paddle

A fundraising kayak and canoe paddle departing from William Brooks Park in Chickasaw on Saturday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration fee is $35 which includes water, sodas, lunch and a paddle T-shirt. All proceeds go the Chickasaw City Schools and Chickasaw Historical Society. Visit cityofchickasaw.org.

Knights of Columbus 2018 Extravaganza

The Knights of Columbus 2018 Extravaganza is Saturday, April 28, at 6 p.m. at Christ the King gym, 711 College Ave., Daphne. A $60 ticket includes seafood dinner for two, open bar, two chances to win a $5,000 cash prize and more. Call 251-648-2471.

Mobile diabetes walk/run

The diabetes walk for Camp Seale Harris is a free family-friendly walk/run raising awareness of diabetes, connecting the diabetes community and an opportunity to help kids attend Camp Seale Harris. Join us from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 29, at Battleship Memorial Park. Call 205-402-0415.

“Hope Grows Here”

Join us Sunday, April 29, 12:30-4 p.m. at USA Mitchell Cancer Institute Kilburn Clinic in Fairhope for “Hope Grows Here,” a farmers market brunch locally sourced from Baldwin County growers and producers. All proceeds will benefit the USA Mitchell Cancer Institute Kilborn Clinic in Fairhope. Tickets cost $125 per person. Visit www.usahealthsystem.com/hope-grows-here.

MCDEC meet & greet

Come meet statewide political candidates and help the Mobile County Democratic Executive Committee raise funds. $20 gets you entry to the historic Firehouse Wine Bar in downtown Mobile for time to mix and mingle with fellow Democrats. Appetizers provided, cash bar for beer, wine and soft drinks. Wednesday, May 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Contact Dianne Jones, [email protected]

ARTS

“Coppélia”

Bay Shore Ballet of Fairhope, announces its Spring 2018 performance, ”Coppélia,” to be performed Friday, April 27, 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 28, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Fairhope Civic Center. Visit bayshoreballet.com or call 251-583-3875.

Jazz in the Fort/Sunday sunset concert

On Sunday, April 29, 1-7:30 p.m. at Fort Gaines, everyone is invited to a day of Jazz in the Fort inside Fort Gaines on Dauphin Island. Featuring the Jazz Studio from 1-5 p.m. and Swing performing from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free with paid Fort admission during the day or $5 per person after 5 p.m. Find us on Facebook @AlabamaCoasting.

Music in the Park

Enjoy free concerts in the Pavilion at Town Center Park in Spanish Fort every Friday evening through Aug. 31. Thom Oglesby will be playing on April 27. Visit spanishforttowncenter.com for the summer lineup.

Live at Five concert

Free “Live at Five” concert at the Coastal Alabama Amphitheater (formerly Faulkner State Community College) Friday, April 27, with The Red Clay Strays. Visit www.cofairhope.com for information.

MUSEUMS

“Alabama Main Streets”

Traveling Postcard exhibit will be on display through Saturday, April 28 at the Spanish Fort Public Library. Visit spanishfortpubliclibrary.org.

Thursdays at MMoA

Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. Reservations not needed. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200.

“Windows to the Sea”

“Windows to the Sea” is the latest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org.

Fairhope’s Founding

Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471.

Little Discoveries

“Outside the Box,” aimed at children age 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email [email protected]

“Permian Monsters: Life Before Dinosaurs”

Take an adventure back in time 290 millions years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. The Exploreum will display this traveling exhibition thru June 3. Visit exploreum.com.

“Galapagos: Nature’s Wonderland”

In the vastness of the Pacific Ocean, there’s a paradise unlike any other – the Galapagos Archipelago. Immerse yourself in this spectacular film at the Exploreum, until May 26. Visit exploreum.com.

WORKSHOPS

Transitioning into retirement seminar

If you have at least $100,000 of retirement assets and plan to retire within the next five years, this workshop is for you. Thursday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m. at Atlas Financial Strategies, 1110 Montlimar Drive. Only 22 seats available so make sure to RSVP. Visit www.atlasfinancialstrategies.com to register.

Coping with stress

Do you feel stressed? Do you feel like there are not enough hours in the day? Join us Monday, April 30, at 6 p.m. at Mobile West Regional Library. Good for beginners or experienced practitioners. Hosted by the Meditation Center of Alabama. Call 251-214-2080.

SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Afternoon recharge

This 45-minute class is perfect for teachers and anyone needing an afternoon recharge. Join us in Centennial Park in Daphne on Thursday, April 26, at 4:15 p.m. Kids are welcome to come play, snack, snooze while you get a fantastic workout hosted by Fit Mama Bootcamp.

Infirmary Health Duathlon

This running and cycling combination race consists of a two-mile run, 10-mile bike ride and two-mile run through the streets of midtown on Saturday, April 28, from 8-11:30 a.m. starting at ProHealth. Post-race party at ProHealth will feature local food truck vendors for athletes and spectators to enjoy. Find us on Facebook @infirmaryduathlon.

Saraland night

Join us at Stanky Field on Friday, April 27, for Saraland Night. City Council President Joe McDonald will throw out the first pitch at 6:30 p.m. $3 per person. Come help us cheer the Jaguars to victory!

Wiggle Waggle walk/run

Join us for our certified 5K for humans only or our fun 1 mile Wiggle Waggle Walk where your furry friends are invited to participate too! Saturday, April 28, 8 a.m. at Bellingrath Gardens and Home. Visit www.AnimalRescueMobile.org.

Little Angels run & kids’ festival

The inaugural Little Angels run & kids’ festival will be held at The Mobile Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stay after the 5K race and walk for entertainment and activities for everyone, including food trucks. Call 251-219-8920.

Alabama Parkour jam

Do you or someone you know like running, jumping or climbing? Come to our monthly Ninja Parkour Jam on Saturday, April 28, at 5 p.m. at Davidson High School for this free event. Visit gulfcoastparkour.com.

Free yoga at Alabama Contemporary

Recharge and refresh with Yoga at Alabama Contemporary Art Center. This free one-hour class on Saturday, April 28, at 11:30 a.m. is led by certified yoga instructors and open to participants at all levels of experience.

BayBears versus Chattanooga Lookouts

Come out to the Hank for the opening of a five-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts starting Wednesday, May 2, at 6:35 p.m. For tickets, log on to mobilebaybears.com or call 479-BEAR (2327).

Group rides

South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email [email protected]

Weekly 1K/5K

Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate.

Fitness and athletics classes

Try something new this year! Classes are being offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Tai Chi, bellydance, candlelit yoga, Piyo Tone and piano. Call 251-463-7980 or visitmobilecap.org.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale; www.baldwincountyal.gov.

Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, www.baldwincountyal.gov.

Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., www.cityofbayoulabatre.com.

Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450.

Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973.

Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142.

Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions are second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., www.daphneal.com.

Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., www.townofdauphinisland.org.

Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday, townofelberta.com.

Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions precede each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., www.cofairhope.com.

Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Visit www.cofairhope.com.

Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m., www.cityoffoley.org.

Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., www.gulfshoresal.gov.

Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting begins at 9 a.m.; council meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., www.cityofmobile.org.

Mobile Planning Commission: First and third Thursdays at 2 p.m., 205 Government St., www.urban.cityofmobile.org.

Orange Beach City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m., 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., www.cityoforangebeach.com.

Prichard City Council: Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 216 E. Prichard Ave.,www.thecityofprichard.org.

Satsuma City Council: First and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 5464 Old Highway 43, 251-675-1440.