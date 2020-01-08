GENERAL INTEREST

BizConversations

Wednesday, January 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Container Yard. Panini Pete has been on 25 military bases, 4 aircraft carriers and 2 submarines but has never served in the armed forces. Join us for BIZCONversations January to find out what exactly he was doing in each of these places. For more information find us on Facebook @gulfcoastbizcon.

Winter Wednesdays

January 8-February 26 at Bellingrath Gardens and Home. Gulf Coast residents and visitors are invited to the Winter Wednesdays series in January and February. The sessions are held each week in the Magnolia Room in the Magnolia Café from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (except for the January 15 event, Viewing the Winter Sky, which takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m.). Admission to the program is included in the regular Gardens admission, and guests are encouraged to tour the Gardens after the session. Registration is requested. To register please call 251-459-8864.

Fairhope History Lecture Series

Thursday, January 9, Fairhope Public Library. “The Life and Times of Marie Howland, Social Reformer” with speaker, Trista Lackey. This is first of 5 lectures highlighting the City of Fairhope. For more information visit www.fairhopelibrary.org.

Walk In Workshop

Thursday January 9, 9 a.m. – 4p.m., Friday January 10 and 9am-4pm, M-W January 13-15. at Bayside Shoes for Life (107 N. Florida St. Mobile). Free consultation about footwear for diabetics. Noel Miller, CFts, Nationally Board Certified Fitter Therapeutic Shoes, will answer your questions about footwear for diabetics; importance of foot skin care, what are diabetic shoes, how are diabetic shoes different, who is eligible for diabetic shoes. For more information call (251) 279-0001.

Reflections on Recovery

Friday, January 10, 6-9 p.m. at Sophiella Gallery (111 Dauphin St. Mobile). Bring your art that celebrates or reflects on Recovery. Must be able to display on a table or easel. Call Sophiella Gallery for more information 251-287-6040 or visit SophiellaGallery.com.

LoDa ArtWalk

Friday, January 10, 6-9 p.m. Downtown Mobile. Shop local artists, makers, bakers, crafters, and more. Listen to live music in Cathedral Square and watch for street performers. All downtown art galleries, boutiques, restaurants, and bars are open late for the night.

Cruise to Bottle Creek Mounds

Saturday, January 11, departs 9:30 a.m. from Historic Blakeley State Park. The Gulf Coast’s largest Native American mound center, the site is located in the heart of the Mobile-Tensaw Deltaand accessible only by boat. Tickets for the entire are $35 for adults and $17 for children 6-12 and may be purchased at www.blakeleypark.com/Events.

Charity Chase 2020 kickoff

Saturday, January 11, 5:30-10 p.m. Old Majestic Brewing Co. LLC. Live performances from local talents Teddy Williams and Stephen Sylvester. Discounted registration tables for The Charity Chase 2020 (February 1). For more information find us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/events/1794420060702402/

“Insanity of Murder”

Saturday, January 11, 6:30 p.m. at Heron Lakes Country Club. Happy Valley Sanitarium’s former Dr. Schmuck is now deceased. Come solve his murder in comfort i.e. pjs, housecoat, fuzzy slippers, blankies. For more information visit www.mobilemysterydinners.com. For reservations Call (251) 706-6372 x 4 or email smoore@heronlakescountryclub.com.

Time Travel for Genealogists

Saturday, January 11, 10 a.m. Foley Public Library. The U.S. Department of Time Travel is giving genealogists the chance to do what we once only dreamt of by allowing selected family historians to go back in time and interview our ancestors. The presentation is part of the program at the society’s monthly meeting. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information visit www.baldwingenealogy.org.

Volunteer Tree Planting Day

Saturday, January 11, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the new Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo (20499 Oak Road East (CR) Gulf Shores. Meet outside the main entrance building and bring some work gloves, a spade shovel and if you have one, a wheelbarrow. Please call Lisa Atchley to register in advance at 504-430-5958. The new zoo is not open to the public until February 1, 2020.

2nd Saturday

Saturday, January 11, 10-11:30 a.m. The Mobile Creole Cultural and Historical Preservation Society and the Mobile Public Library invite you to come meet Scott Corcoran from the History Museum of Mobile as he discusses Mobile’s unique Colonial experience. For more information, please call 494-2172 or email mobilealabamacreoles@gmail.com. For more information on the Mobile Creole Cultural and Historical Preservation Society, please go to mobilecreolesociety.weebly.com.

Gulf Coast Comedy Fest

Friday, January 17, 7 p.m. inside Brandon Styles Live Showroom in Downtown OWA. This year see stand-up comedians and a surprise act. Seating is limited so get your ticket now at GulfCoastComedyFest.com.

AA meeting

Alcoholic Anonymous meeting daily at 6pm at Common Ground (8162 Well Road, Daphne). Free and open to newcomers.

Compassionate Friends of Mobile

Every second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m. in Room 207 of Dauphin Way United Methodist Church, corner of Dauphin and Catherine streets (Mobile). CFM is a support group for bereaved parents, siblings and grandparents. Call 251-721-2209 or visit compassionatefriendsmobile.org.

Lupus Support Group Meeting

Every third Saturday of the month, 2-4 p.m., Providence Hospital in Moorer Conference Room #1. Sponsored by Hats & Heels Inc. Visit hatsandhealsinc.org.

Heart & Soul Book Club Meeting

Every fourth Saturday, 4-5:30 p.m., Mobile West Regional Library. Contact Cassandra at heartandsoulbookclub@gmail.com.

FUNDRAISERS

MPD’s Chili cook-off

Saturday, January 11, 11:30 a.m. in Cathedral Square. Teams of police officers will compete against each other with their best chili recipes. Then attendees will cast their vote for the police team that they think has the best tasting chili. The winning team receives a trophy. Tickets are $5 per person, and free for children 5 and under. Proceeds benefit Housing First and the Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation. For more information, call 251-208-1924.

Little Red School House cook-off

Saturday, January 18, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Pirates Bar & Grill. Join us for a family fun day at the 5th Annual Little Red School House Chili and Wing Cook-off at Pirate’s Bar and Grill! Teams will cook chili, wings, and specialty dishes for attendees to sample. Live music with the Ryan Dyer Band! Tickets are $10 and benefit Dauphin Island Elementary.

Many more miles

For the 17th consecutive year, Baldwin Bone & Joint, P.C. will once again host this important community project. Those interested in participating are encouraged to clean up those gently used athletic shoes and tie them together in pairs before dropping them off at any of the following locations: Baldwin Bone and Joint (1505 Daphne Avenue, Daphne), Dr. Glenn Glass’ Office (1303 Main Street, Daphne), The University of South Alabama Student Recreation Center, PE Coaches with Participating Schools in Mobile & Baldwin Counties, Final Drop-off Opportunity: 2020 Azalea Trail Run Expo (Friday and Saturday, March 27-28, Mobile Civic Center). For more information, call 251.621.5387 or visit baldwinboneandjoint.com.

ARTS

“Places”

Begins Thursday, January 9 thru Sunday, January 19 at South Baldwin Community Theatre. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like backstage at a show, this romp takes you through first rehearsal to opening and closing night. Written by C. Stefan Morrisette. For showtimes and tickets visit sbct.biz.

“Mandate for Murder”

Friday, January 10 thru Sunday, January 19 at Chickasaw Theatre. Another spoofy mystery when on election night a campaign worker turns up dead. Written by Pat Cook. For further information or reservations, visit cctshows.com or call 251.457.8887.

“The Graduate”

Begins Friday, January 10 thru Sunday, January 26 at Joe Jefferson Playhouse. The Joe Jefferson Players present The Graduate, a tale of a young man who gets involved with his older neighbor, then falls for her daughter. Please visit joejeffersonplayers.com for showtimes and tickets.

MUSEUMS

“Ancient Rome” reception

Thursday, January 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at History Museum of Mobile. Opening reception of “Ancient Rome: The Empire That Shaped the World.” Live music by Roman Street, complimentary beer & wine, and hors d’oeuvres by Naman’s Catering.

Thursdays at MMoA

Every Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations necessary. 4850 Museum Drive, Mobile. Call 251-208-5200.

SPORTS EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

ServisFirst Bank Mobile Marathon

Sunday, January 12, 7:30 a.m. Full Marathon, half Marathon and a 5-person relay and 1.2 mile fun run. All events benefit L’Arche Mobile. L’Arche Mobile is an organization where people with and without intellectual disabilities share life together. To register visit https://mobilemarathon.org/.

Family Bingo

Friday, January 17, 6 p.m. Foley Public Library. Seating is limited so please call 251-943-7665 for reservations. Donations required. Free snacks and drinks. For more information visit www.foleylibrary.org and

Memory Cafe

Second Wednesday of the month, starting January 2020, a social gathering where people living with dementia and their care partners can participate in expressive arts and enjoy social interaction in a safe and supportive environment. Meeting at the Alabama Contemporary Art Center at 301 Conti Street, Mobile, aL 36602. Call Dementia Friendly Mobile @251-209-1555.

Swing dance lessons

Wednesday, December 4, 6-9 p.m. at American Legion (700 S. Mobile Street, Fairhope).

Azalea ballroom dance

Wednesday, January 8th. Cpen to the public with music by Deuces Wild held at the Dreamland skate Center at 5672 Three Notch Rd., Mobile, AL. Swing and Charleston Dance Lessons taught by Marguerite Pivarnik from 6 to 7. Dance Lessons$10 and Dance $10 costumes encouraged

Bingo at Via

Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1-3 p.m. Join us for lunch at Via Cafe $7 each. Bingo $4 per packet. Via Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. (Mobile), 251-470-5222. Open to public.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov.

Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov.

Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., cityofbayoulabatre.com.

Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450.

Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973.

Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142.

Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., daphneal.com.

Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., townofdauphinisland.org.

Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday, townofelberta.com.

Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., cofairhope.com.

Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Visit cofairhope.com.

Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m.; cityoffoley.org.

Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., gulfshoresal.gov.

Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting at 9 a.m.; council meeting at 10:30 a.m., cityofmobile.org.