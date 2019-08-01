“The Smog of the Sea”

Tuesday, August 6, 6 p.m. 5 Rivers Tensaw Theater. Screening and Presentation by Elizabeth Englebretson, coordinator of Mississippi State University’s Gulf Coast Community Design Studio’s Plastic Free Gulf Coast program. “The Smog of the Sea” chronicles a 1-week journey through the remote waters of the Sargasso Sea where a disturbing reality: a fog of microplastics permeating the world’s oceans, trillions of nearly invisible plastic shards making their way up the marine food chain. For more information, please contact Carol Adams-Davis, 702-496-5050 or email: mcadamsdavis@earthlink.net

GENERAL INTEREST

Christmas in July

Wednesday, July 31, 10:30 a.m. Bellingrath Gardens and Home. Learn how to create your own Magic Christmas in Lights set piece from members of Bellingrath’s light crew. Materials and lunch included in cost of the program. Reservations required, please call (251) 459-8864.

Bayfront Bash

Wednesday, July 31, 6-8 p.m. at Bayfront Park Daphne. Join us for a family-friendly day with food trucks, bouncy houses and face painting. Bring your pets and lawn chairs. Free hotdogs and popcorn.

Viewing the Summer Sky

Wednesday, July 31, 7 p.m. Bellingrath Gardens and Home. Led by members of the University of South Alabama Department of Physics. Brief lecture followed by gathering on Great Lawn. Telescopes will be set up to view plants and constellations. Guests are encouraged to bring binoculars and flashlights. Reservations requested. Visit bellingrath.org for more information.

Trivia challenge

Wednesday, July 31, Iron Hand Brewing. Join us for some pop culture trivia. For more information find us on Facebook @ironhandbrewing.

Longleaf controlled burn

Thursday, August 1, Mobile Botanical Gardens. The burn is scheduled for August 1 with a 72 hour window (meaning we select the actual burn time based on best conditions sometime between July 30 – August 2). It will be the largest controlled burn ever conducted at Mobile Botanical Gardens as we are burning the entire 35 acres of Longleaf. Contact Us at: (251)342-0555 or mbg2@bellsouth.net if you would like to be notified about the burn.

“Build like a girl”

Friday, August 2, 12 p.m. Panera Bread (3712 Airport Blvd.). Lunch and learn hosted by Habitat for Humanity Southwest Alabama. Women Build recruits and empowers women of all different ages, backgrounds and industries. For more information and to RSVP by July 25th please call Kayla Strauss, Volunteer Coordinator, (251) 476-7171 Ext. 231.

“Shark Tales! Taking A Bite Out of the Myth”

Saturday, August 3 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Giddens Conference Center at Fairhope Public Library. As part of the week-long festivities for Shark Week, Chris Flight of Dauphin Island Sea Lab will discuss shark characteristics, area shark species, shark science, and shark myths. Join us for an interactive presentation featuring real preserved shark specimens. For more information contact Fairhope Library Reference Department 251-929-1464.

MCHD rabies clinic

Saturday, August 3, 10 a.m. – noon at Tractor Supply (635 Schillinger Road North). The Mobile County Health Department provides low cost rabies shots for dogs, cats and ferrets during weekend clinics that are good for one year. The cost of the rabies vaccine per pet is $10. All rabies shots are payable in cash.

“Backpack Give Back”

Saturday, August 3, 1 p.m. at Mobile Flea Market. Backpacks full of school supplies will be given away. One per family while supplies last. Come early.

Commemoration of the Battle of Mobile Bay

Saturday, August 3, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fort Morgan Historic Site. Commemorate the famous Battle of Mobile Bay that happened in August 1864 with living history staff and volunteers who will perform drills and demonstrations inside the fort. For more information visit Fort-Morgan.org.

Rummage sale at PACT

Saturday, August 3, 7 a.m. The PACT Theatre Company. Sale items include furniture, household items, clothing, toys, artwork, books and more. For more information find us on Facebook @thepactmobile.

Back to school cookout

Saturday, August 3, 1 – 5 p.m. at Langan-Municipal Park. Hustle League Foundation in conjunction with “Cops for Kids” hosts with fun, food, festivities and “dancing cop” Jeremy March. School supplies will be given away as well as school uniforms. For more information call Randall Wheeler at (251) 723-5189.

Founder’s Day at Bellingrath

Tuesday, August 6th. Walter Bellingrath, founder of Bellingrath Gardens and Home, was born on August 6, 1869. On this date, in honor of his birthday, Gardens admission is free to residents of Mobile and Baldwin Counties. Please be prepared to bring ID or a utility bill as proof of residence. The Gardens are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the month of August, Bellingrath Gardens and Home offers a discount on combination Gardens-and Home tickets. Also in August, the fee for professional and commercial photography is discounted by 50%. To schedule a photography session, please call 251-459-8986.

Mobile Comedy Festival

Beginning Wednesday August 7 through August 11 at various venues in downtown Mobile. During the week there will networking opportunities, open mic, writing and improv classes, comedy competition with the winner winning $500.00, and comedy show to end the week. For details find us on Facebook @mobilecomedyfest.

S’mores on the Shore

Thursday, August 8, 6 p.m. at Gulf Place Public Beach. Families are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs, friends and family. For more information about S’mores on the Shore, contact the Special Events Division at 251-968-1172 or visit www.gulfshoresal.gov/specialevents.

The Revolutionary War in Baldwin County

Saturday, August 10, 10 a.m., Foley Public Library. The Baldwin County Genealogical Society will be looking back decades earlier to its role in the War of Independence. Guest presenter Jeanette Bornholt will introduce some of the state’s earliest settlers and describe the effects on the Revolution in Baldwin County. Meetings are free and visitors are welcome. For more information visit http://www.baldwingenealogy.org.

Fantastic family fashions

Satuday, August 10, 6 – 8 p.m. at Gulf Coast Exploreum. The Gulf Coast Science Exploreum in collaboration with the 21st Century Community Learning Center Boys & Girls Club at Whitley Elementary will host an evening filled with fashion, shopping, and networking. As our guest, you will have an all-access evening pass to the Gulf Coast Exploreum. Admission is by donation of nonperishable food items. For more information please visit: www.bgcsouthal.org/fashion.

Blakeley scenic cruise

Saturday, August 10, 9 a.m. Historic Blakeley State Park. Join us for a unique excursion through the scenic Delta and the bustling Port of Mobile. This is a rare opportunity to discover both some of this area’s most stunning habitat and the fascinating work going on in the port. For more information to go the events page at www.blakeleypark.com or call 251-626-0798.

Compassionate Friends of Mobile

Every second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m. in Room 207 of Dauphin Way United Methodist Church, corner of Dauphin and Catherine streets (Mobile). CFM is a support group for bereaved parents, siblings and grandparents. Call 251-721-2209 or visit compassionatefriendsmobile.org.

Lupus Support Group Meeting

Every third Saturday of the month, 2-4 p.m., Providence Hospital in Moorer Conference Room #1. Sponsored by Hats & Heels Inc. Visit hatsandhealsinc.org.

Heart & Soul Book Club Meeting

Every fourth Saturday, 4-5:30 p.m., Mobile West Regional Library. Contact Cassandra at heartandsoulbookclub@gmail.com.

FUNDRAISERS

“Eggs with a side of jazz”

Saturday, August 10, 11 a.m Art Central inside of historic Central Presbyterian Church. Proceeds benefit Family Promise of Coastal Alabama (FPCA), Mobile’s first family shelter. The brunch will feature a speaker, raffle items, local art, and music by The Jazz Studio. FPCA is a non-profit that partners with families staring facing homelessness. For more information about this event, please contact Diane McCaskey at (251) 441-1991 or email at dmccaskey@famprom.org.

ARTS

Oliver at Playhouse

The Playhouse in the Park presents the classic musical “Oliver!” Now through August 11 on weekends at the Playhouse, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:30 pm. To make reservations call 251-602-0630 or buy tickets online at playhouseinthepark.org.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”

Opening August 9, Chickasaw Civic Theatre. Set in London in 1907, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder centers on Monty Navarro, a penniless clerk who is informed after the death of his mother that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst, controlled by the wealthy D’Ysquith banking family. Book & Lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, Music & Lyrics by Steven Lutvak. Visit cctshows.com for showtimes and tickets.

U.S. Space Program photo exhibit

Now through August 31, Ben May Main Library. Enjoy a photo exhibit exploring the birth of the American Space Program up to the Apollo 11.

Jazz at Laidlaw

Friday, August 2, 7 p.m. Laid law Performing Arts Center. Internationally renowned jazz artist, composer, and educator, Delfeayo Marsalis, will headline the 21st Annual Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival. Tickets $25 adults, $15 youths are available at Eventbrite.com or A & M Peanut Shop (209 Dauphin Street).

“Urban Wild” at ACAC

Now at Alabama Contemporary Art Center. Urban Wild is an exhibition that looks for the diversity of art that is practiced throughout the streets, highways, and dirt roads of the South. Twenty-four artists from a number of disciplines who’s work reflects the social environment, culture, and sub-cultures of life in the South. Visit Alabamacontemporary.org for details.

MUSEUMS

OSLA & Art

Friday, August 2, 7-9 p.m. at sophiella gallery. Gallery browsing 7 p.m. and seated show by pop musicians “Osla” at 8 p.m. Open to the public, tickets are free but donations for the band will be accepted. For more information visit https://sophiellagallery.com/.

Open house

Sunday, August 4, 1 p.m. at History Museum of Mobile. Join us for an inside look at our annual open house with staff on hand to talk about what we do at the museum as well as upcoming events. Admission is free and refreshments will be served.

“Sensational Sixties: Fashions from a Defining Decade”

Now through August 18, History Museum of Mobile. Features 1960s fashions from haute couture to hippies. Go to historymuseumofmobile.com for details.

“Science Fiction Science Future”

Now through September 2 at The Exploreum. Engaging exhibits enable visitors to develop a deeper understanding of how science fiction ideas and concepts might become the science reality of tomorrow. For detail to to www.exploreum.com.

Thursdays at MMoA

Every Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations necessary. 4850 Museum Drive, Mobile. Call 251-208-5200.

SPORTS EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Pelican Paddle

Saturday, August 3, 7:30 a.m. Weeks Bay. Fun, family-oriented, 3.5-mile canoe, kayak and paddleboard race that’s open to all ages and skill levels. Plus, there’s a seven-mile pro option for the serious paddlers, and a non-competitive, guided Eco-Tour of Weeks Bay. For more information find us on Facebook @WeeksBayFoundation.

Crime prevention 5k run/walk

Tuesday, August 6, 6:30 p.m. Mobile Police Dept. Register at https://raceroster.com/…/…/24650/crime-prevention-5k-runwalk, or in person at McCoy Outdoor, Run-N-Tri or Fleet Feet in Mobile, or Running Wild in Fairhope,

Bingo at Cortlandt’s

Thursday, August 1, 8 p.m. Join us for Rock & Roll Bingo at Cortlandts Pizza Pub. Find us on Facebook @cortlandts.

Summer Yoga

The City of Gulf Shores will host the Summer Yoga Series at Gulf Place Public Beach. Yoga classes will be held at 6:30 p.m. on the last Friday of the month May thru August. Classes are free and open to the public. For more information about the Summer Yoga Series, contact the Gulf Shores Recreation Department at 251-968-9824 or visit www.gulfshoresal.gov/yoga.

Bingo at Via

Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1-3 p.m. Open to public. Via Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. (Mobile), 251-478-3311.

Adult skate night

econd and fourth Sundays of each month, 8-10:30 p.m. at Dreamland Skate Center (5672 Three Notch Road, Mobile) with DJ Beaux, $5. Call 251-661-6997.

WORKSHOPS

“One Faith One Family”

Friday, August 2 – Saturday, August 3 at Daphne Civic Center. For full details and to register, visit http://mobarchconferences.org/.

Opioid training

Friday, August 2, Battle House Renaissance. One-day education program. For information call (334) 844-8371 or email Hsopce@auburn.edu.

Bookkeeping for small businesses

Wednesday, August 7, 11:30 a.m. American Red Cross (35 N. Sage Ave). Hosted by Women’s Business Alliance, learn to keep your books up-to-date and accurate in order to manage your business cash flow, obtain best prices from suppliers and interest rates from lenders. Training conducted by Deborah S. Hodges, CPA. Lunch is available for $8; please rsvp 24 hours in advance to confirm. For more information call (251) 660-2725.

“Be prepared & be safe”

Saturday, August 10, 1 p.m. Ben Main Main Library. A member of the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency will present a program on hurricane preparedness, tornado response and fire safety. For more information, please call 251-340-1458 email mainref@mplonline.org.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov.

Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov.

Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., cityofbayoulabatre.com.

Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450.

Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973.

Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142.

Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., daphneal.com.

Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., townofdauphinisland.org.

Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday, townofelberta.com.

Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., cofairhope.com.

Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Visit cofairhope.com.

Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m.; cityoffoley.org.

Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., gulfshoresal.gov.

Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting at 9 a.m.; council meeting at 10:30 a.m., cityofmobile.org.