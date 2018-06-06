GENERAL INTEREST

MPD community meetings

During the month of June, the Mobile Police Department will hold a community meeting in each of its four precinct areas: June 7, 6:30 p.m. at B.C. Rain High School, 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway; June 14, 6 p.m. at Dauphin Way Baptist Church Gymnasium, 3661 Dauphin St.; June 21, 6 p.m. at Trinity Gardens Community Center, 2668 Berkley Ave.; and June 26, 6 p.m. at Tillman’s Corner Community Center, 5055 Carol Plantation Road.

June co-work day

Learn what co-working is all about at the Container Yard on Thursday, June 7. Use our facility for free for an hour or the whole day. Come to 951 Government St., Suite B, Marine St. Lofts (enter on Marine Street side). Visit containeryardworks.com.

DI family movie series

Free family movie nights at Dauphin Island’s West End Beach through Aug. 31. The Thursday, June 7, movie will be “The Little Mermaid” at dusk. Visit dauphinislandtourism.com for complete summer lineup.

Music and a movie

Bring your lawn chair to Heritage Park Gazebo in Foley from 6-8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 8, and enjoy music by Bo Grant followed by the movie “Wonder Woman.” Admission is free. For information go to visitfoley.com/play/events.

Kids Days in Bienville

Join us in Bienville Square on Thursdays in June from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for this free event featuring crafts, story time, the Mobile Public Library Book Mobile, a petting zoo, karaoke and more. Visit ncsmobile.org.

Glow in the Park

The city of Fairhope returns with the 4th annual “Glow in the Park Summer Movie Series” with three free family movies at Fairhopers Community Park the first Thursday in June, July and August. Bring a blanket and a picnic (no alcohol or glass containers). Showtime is 8 p.m. Call 251-929-1466.

World Oceans Day at DISL

Join the Dauphin Island Sea Lab on World Oceans Day Friday, June 8, at the Estuarium, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take action in several exhibits to learn how you can protect the environment. Call 251-861-2141 or visit disl.org.

Tuesdays in Bernheim

Come see Lisa Mills on Tuesday, June 12, 6:30 p.m. at Bernheim Hall in the Ben May Main Library as part of a free special summer library program concert series. Visit mobilepubliclibrary.org or call 251-208-7097.

Survivors Week

Mitchell Cancer Institute will celebrate Survivors Week June 4-8, with free activities each day to inspire and celebrate life. RSVP for all activities by calling 251-445-9691. More information available from [email protected] southalabama.edu.

Abba Shrine Craft & Attic Show

Come out to Abba Shrine’s Craft & Attic Show Saturday, June 9, and Sunday, June 10, for amazing crafts, vendors, antiques and attic items for sale. Saturday hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find us on Facebook @Abbashrinecraft.

Knit in Public Day

Bring your latest knitting project to Ben May Main Library this Saturday, June 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beginners and experienced knitters will work together on projects with light refreshments and door prizes. Call 251-208-7072 or 251-208-7085. For more information, visit wwkipday.com.

Amateur piano competition

Broussard’s Pianos announces its first Gulf Coast Amateur Piano contest on Saturday, June 9, beginning at 9 a.m. at Broussard’s Piano Gallery. Registration is open to all pianists age 14 and up; For info and to register email [email protected].

Market at The Pillars

Join us Sunday, June 10, beginning at noon for a fun afternoon of shopping more than 50 vendors, including local farmers, makers, bakers, crafters and artists. Live music, local eats and specialty drinks. Pet friendly and kid approved. Find us on Facebook @themarketatthepillars.

Juneteenth Jubilee

Join us beginning Tuesday, June 12, as the city of Prichard begins a six-day celebration of culture, heritage and unity. Experience education seminars, live entertainment, cultural events and more for the whole family. Register your attendance and view the schedule of events at prichardjuneteenth.com.

Alabama Seafood Cook-Off

The fourth annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off (ASCO) will take place Wednesday, June 13, in Bayou La Batre as part of the redesigned 30th annual Taste of the Bayou at the Bayou La Batre Community Center, 6-9 p.m. Tickets cost $10; visit tasteofthebayou.org.

Kids Gulf Discovery Day

Plan a day of summertime fun for the family. Come to Bellingrath Gardens and Home on Wednesday, June 13, 9 a.m. to noon, for Kids Gulf Discovery Day, an opportunity for children of all ages to learn about the wildlife and ecology of the Gulf Coast. $13 for adults, $7.50 for children aged 5-12; free for Bellingrath members and children aged 4 and younger. Visit bellingrath.org.

Discover the Pinta and the Niña

On Wednesday, June 13, the Pinta and the Niña, replicas of two of Christopher Columbus’ ships, will open in Gulf Shores. The ships will be docked at LuLu’s Restaurant, 200 E. 25th Ave., until their departure early Monday morning, June 18. $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors and $6.50 for students aged 5-16. Children 4 and under are free. The ships are open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No reservations necessary.

Street design summit

Come and participate in a community dialogue exploring how street design impacts land development at The Steeple on Wednesday, June 13, from 5-7 p.m. Free; please RSVP to [email protected].

Wet ‘N Wild Wednesdays

Join us for this summer’s Wet ‘N Wild Wednesdays — June 13, 20 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at W.O. Lott Park in Daphne. Wear your swimsuits, bring your towels and pack your lunch to join us for this free water fun event! For more information, call Daphne Parks & Recreation at 251-621-3703.



FUNDRAISERS

Dragon Boat Festival

Join us Saturday, June 9, at Battleship Memorial Park for the 5th annual Dragon Boat Festival. See authentic 46-foot Hong style dragon boats race and enjoy food trucks, vendors and a kids area packed with free activities. Hosted by FuseProject, the events begin at 7 a.m. Visit fuseproject.org/dragonboat.

Up, up and away

RE/MAX Realty Professionals is combining a client appreciation event with a benefit for the University of South Alabama’s Children’s & Women’s Hospital via the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals on Friday, June 8, 6 p.m. in Mardi Gras Park. Live music, food trucks, a photo booth, a jumpy house for the kids and RE/MAX hot air balloon for tethered rides with given donations.

Judge Roy Bean Saloon reunion and benefit

Join us for a day of memory and celebration for Jack West and Phillip Calametti on Saturday, June 9, 3-9 p.m. at the Daphne City Hall. Tickets are available online at jrbreunion.com. Price of ticket is tax deductible and benefits Pilots for Christ and Anchor Cross.

Heart Gallery Classic

Join us at Hank Aaron Stadium Sunday, June 10, and cheer on the Mobile BayBears while helping Heart Gallery raise awareness of children waiting in Alabama’s foster care system. The game starts at 5:05 p.m., but make sure you arrive early to see our Heart Gallery child throw out the first pitch. Tickets cost $15 each or $50 for a family 4-pack. Ticket price includes admission to the game, T-shirt and swag bag.

ARTS

“A Beautiful Planet”

“A Beautiful Planet,” a breathtaking portrait of Earth from space, provides a unique perspective and increased understanding of our planet and galaxy as never seen before. Showtimes are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 4-10 at the IMAX at the Exploreum. Call 251-208-6893 or visit explore.com.

Anniversary Artwalk

Hosted by Innova Arts on Friday, June 8, 6-9 p.m, this Artwalk is our four-year anniversary and our last Artwalk on St. Louis Street. We will be relocating to midtown in July, so stop by and celebrate with us as we begin a new chapter in Mobile’s art scene. Music provided by Shannon Pierce, plus a huge sidewalk sale. Find us on Facebook @Innova.arts.

“Pump Boys and Dinettes”

The University of Alabama’s theater department presents the Pump Boys of the local gas station and their neighbors, the Dinettes of the Double Cupp Diner, coming together for an evening of lively country and western music. Showtimes are June 7-10, 12-17, 19-24 and 26-29 at 8 p.m., South Baldwin Community Theatre (2022 W. 2nd St., Gulf Shores). Admission: $20 for adults; $15 for children 12 and under. Call 251-968-6721 or visit sbct.biz.

Music in the Park

Enjoy a free concert in the Pavilion at Town Center Park in Spanish Fort every Friday through August. Friday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. will be Thom Oglesby. For more information on the entire summer lineup, visit spanishfortcenter.com/news/ events.

“In the Eyes of a Child”

Spring Hill Singers present “In the Eyes of a Child” Sunday, June 10, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Saraland High School Theatre. Ticket office opens June 4-8 in the Spring Hill Baptist Activities Center from noon to 6 p.m. Call 251-342-5320.

“Mysteries of the Unseen World”

Experience phenomena that can’t be seen with the naked eye as you are taken into earthly worlds secreted away in different dimensions of time and scale. Showtimes are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 11-17 at the IMAX at the Exploreum. Call 251-208-6893 or visit explore.com.

“Ragtime”

Based on the novel of the same name by E.L. Doctorow, Ahrens and Flaherty’s “Ragtime” is a compelling epic capturing the American experience at the turn of the 20th century. Performances run two more weekends, June 8-17 at the Joe Jefferson Playhouse. Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Visit joejeffersonplayers.com.



MUSEUMS

“Ice Age Imperials”

Imagine traveling 20,000 years into the past when fierce cats, enormous mastodons and wooly mammoths, 6-foot-tall beavers and other giant creatures roamed the land and every day was a struggle for survival. Through Aug. 26. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com or call 251-301-0266.

Thursdays at MMoA

Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200.

“Windows to the Sea”

Visit the latest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org.

Fairhope’s Founding

Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471.

SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

BayBears vs. Jackson Generals

Beginning Friday, June 8, Mobile BayBears will host the Jackson Generals in a five-game home stand at Hank Aaron Stadium. Night games Friday through Monday with a Tuesday matinee at 12:05 p.m. Visit baybears.com for full game schedules and events or call 251-479-BEAR.

Table Tennis Club

Join us Mondays, 5:30-8 p.m., and Tuesdays, 6-8:30 p.m. (adults only), at Laun Park (5401 Windmill Drive). Mike Ho, Baker High School table tennis coach, will help everyone with their game. Paddles provided or bring your own. All levels welcome; $1 at the door. Call 251-463-7980.

Learn disc golf

Starting June 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Mitternight Park (5310 Colonial Oaks Drive). Class taught by Prodigy Disc Team member Dylan Hunn. Call 251-463-7980.

Movie on the lanes

Join us at Eastern Shore Lanes in Spanish Fort for our Kid’s Bowl Free Family Night on Mondays in June and July. A movie will be shown over the lanes. Find us on Facebook @ESLanes.

Group rides

South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email [email protected]

Weekly 1K/5K

Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate.

Via! Bingo

Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Open to the public. Via! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Visit viamobile.org.

WORKSHOPS

Investing for Women

Knollwood Republican Women’s Club will host Cheryl McCormick-Hann, registered broker and accredited asset management specialist, on Wednesday, June 13, at 2 p.m. to speak on the topic of investing for women. She will address the issue of investing from several angles, including the perspectives of widows, singles and couples. Join us at Gordon Oaks Retirement Community. On the property, signs will direct the way to the meeting room.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are the second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale. www.baldwincountyal.gov

Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, www.baldwincountyal.gov.

Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., www.cityofbayoulabatre.com.

Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450.

Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973.

Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142.

Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions are the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., www.daphneal.com.

Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., www.townofdauphinisland.org.

Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday. townofelberta.com.

Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions are held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., www.cofairhope.com.

Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. For more information visit www.cofairhope.com.

Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m., www.cityoffoley.org.

Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., www.gulfshoresal.gov.

Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting begins at 9 a.m.; council meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., www.cityofmobile.org.

Mobile Planning Commission: First and third Thursdays at 2 p.m., 205 Government St., www.urban.cityofmobile.org.

Orange Beach City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m., 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., www.cityoforangebeach.com.

Prichard City Council: Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 216 E. Prichard Ave., www.thecityofprichard.org.

Satsuma City Council: First and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 5464 Old Highway 43 Satsuma, AL 36572, 251-675-1440.