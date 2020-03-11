Touch a Truck

Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Hank Aaron Stadium. Presented by Crowder Gulf and Fox10 is a family-friendly event that offers children a hands-on opportunity to explore a variety of trucks and meet the people who build, protect and serve our community. Children will be allowed to touch, climb aboard, and ask questions about their favorite trucks in a safe environment. Benefits pediatric cancer research at USA Health Mitchel Center Institute and Adoption Rocks. For more information visit https://www.usahealthsystem.com/events/touch-a-truck.

GENERAL INTEREST

AARP’s March Dora Franklin-Finley

Join AARP Alabama for this amazing historical tour! Seating is limited. Registered and attending participants may receive a free lunch at the Via Café for the day of the tour. Van leaves from the back portico of Via Health, Fitness and Enrichment Center 1717 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL at 9:30 AM returning at 12:30 PM REGISTRATION REQUIRED Call 1-877-926-8300 or register online at: Wednesday, March 11th http://bit.ly/harriettour2 Thursday, March 19th http://bit.ly/319aatour

Time Travel for Genealogists

Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m. Foley Public Library. Guest speaker Auriette Lindsey. For complete information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1455349754622279/ or http://www.baldwingenealogy.org.

Perdido Queen Cruises

Murder Mystery Dinner, March 13, 6:30-9 p.m.; Princesses and Pirates, March 14, 3-4:30 p.m. and Live Jazz Brunch Cruise, March 15, 11a.m. – 1:30 p.m. For more information and tickets visit mobiledinnercruise or call (251) 948-6611.

Port of Mobile Cruise

Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. This cruise winds through the scenic delta and down the historic Mobile River. For more information and tickets visit Blakeleypark.com/Events.

Cottontail Express

March 14 thru April 11 at Wales West. Enjoy a steam train ride on Dame Ann to meet the Easter Bunny this holiday season! Guests will travel by train to the “Bunny Hutch” and enjoy an egg hunt, crafts, refreshments, a miniature train ride, hay-less hay ride, playground and bounce house. Guests may preorder tickets online or purchase at the railroad for $15; ages 2 and under enter free. http://www.waleswest.com/cottontail

Train show

Saturday/Sunday March 14 & 15 at Via Health Center (1717 Dauphin St). Kids under 10 free; adults $10, family $10. For more information call 678-920-1602.

“Azalea Trail Murder Tale”

Saturday, March 14, 6:30 p.m. Bellingrath Hall (1260 Dauphin St). The planning committee is having a “bit” of a problem getting along and wouldn’t you know it, some poor person ends up dead. Advance reservations are required at www.mobilemysterydinners.com or call 251-865-7398.

Roundtable discussion

Monday, March 16, 11 a.m. at the Main Office of The Shoppes at Bel Air. The topic is the creative use of Mall Retail space by local businesses. Call 251-478-1893, Ext. 4 Main Office, to RSVP.

“Political Engagement in Uncertain Times”

Wednesday, March 18, 5 p.m. USA Student Center Ballroom. Featured speakers are: Anitra Henderson, Gina Gregory, Robert Kennedy, Jr., Cynthia Tucker and Sahilee Waitman. Moderator is Shannon Shelley-Tremblay, JD. For complete information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2751344651619985/

Mobile Bay Green Drinks

Hosted by Alabama Coastal Foundation’s local chapter of an international organization. Informal meetings on the 2nd Wednesday of the month from 5-7pm at District Hall (Fairhope) and the 3rd Wednesday of the month at Alchemy Tavern (Mobile) to discuss, promote and network about local and global environmental issues. For more information please email mobilebaygreendrinks@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/MobileBayGreenDrinks.

AA meeting

Alcoholic Anonymous meeting daily at 6pm at Common Ground (8162 Well Road, Daphne). Free and open to newcomers.

Compassionate Friends of Mobile

Every second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m. in Room 207 of Dauphin Way United Methodist Church, corner of Dauphin and Catherine streets (Mobile). CFM is a support group for bereaved parents, siblings and grandparents. Call 251-721-2209 or visit compassionatefriendsmobile.org.

Lupus Support Group Meeting

Every third Saturday of the month, 2-4 p.m., Providence Hospital in Moorer Conference Room #1. Sponsored by Hats & Heels Inc. Visit hatsandhealsinc.org.

Heart & Soul Book Club Meeting

Every fourth Saturday, 4-5:30 p.m., Mobile West Regional Library. Contact Cassandra at heartandsoulbookclub@gmail.com.

FUNDRAISERS

Autism2Ability’s

Wednesday, March 11, 5-9 p.m. Daphne Civic Center. The event features live music by Roman Street, an opportunity to meet known authors: Winston Groom, John Sledge and Watt Key,and to view art exhibits. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite or from Page and Palette(check or cash only) Ticket prices are: single ticket $65, Groups of 5 $60 each and for Groups of 10 $55 each.

“Let’s Get It”

Saturday, March 14. In memory of Justin Hasty and benefitting the Wounded Warrior Project. The 5k will begin at 10am with pre-registration starting at 8:30am and our headquarters this year will be The Paint Store located at 2051 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL. 36606. For more information visit http://jmhletsgetit.com or call Sandy Hasty (251) 423-7210.

“Be Our Guest” Soiree

Sunday, March 15, 12:30-4 p.m. Bragg Mitchell Mansion. Mobile Ballet and Bragg-Mitchell Mansion are hosting this event to bring a delightful afternoon to everyone. Proceeds from this event benefit both the Ballet and the continued preservation and operation of the Bragg-Mitchell Mansion. Purchase tickets at https://www.mobileballet.org, or call 251-342-2241.

Annual Tea Fundraiser

Wednesday, March 18, 1-4 p.m. Bragg Mitchell Mansion. Join your friends in celebrating this beautiful time of year at one of Mobile’s most sought-after attractions. Guests are treated to delicious hot and cold tea, treats, and an informal look at the Mansion. Come relax and enjoy this beautiful occasion in traditional Southern style. For more information visit https://braggmitchellmansion.com/annual-spring-tea/.

“Downtown Get Down”

Thursday, March 19, 5:30-8:30 p.m. in Cathedral Square. Come out to downtown Mobile to enjoy live music, cold drinks, lawn games, and access to food trucks and vendors. Proceeds will benefit various STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) organizations supported by the Hargrove Foundation in the community. Tickets can be purchased in advance at http://hargrovefoundation.org/events/ for $10, and will then be available for $15 “at the door.”

Many more miles

For the 17th consecutive year, Baldwin Bone & Joint, P.C. will once again host this important community project. Those interested in participating are encouraged to clean up those gently used athletic shoes and tie them together in pairs before dropping them off at any of the following locations: Baldwin Bone and Joint (1505 Daphne Avenue, Daphne), Dr. Glenn Glass’ Office (1303 Main Street, Daphne), The University of South Alabama Student Recreation Center, PE Coaches with Participating Schools in Mobile & Baldwin Counties, Final Drop-off Opportunity: 2020 Azalea Trail Run Expo (Friday and Saturday, March 27-28, Mobile Civic Center). For more information, call 251.621.5387 or visit baldwinboneandjoint.com.

MUSEUMS

Ancient Rome: The Empire that shaped the world

Now through April 5 at History Museum of Mobile. The most incredible and useful machines and technology from ancient Roman designs have been brought to life for the first time in two thousand years! The exhibition covers the Roman Empire’s most impressive and innovative machines and constructions, including the catapult, early clocks and the secrets behind the incredible Colosseum. For more information visit historymuseumofmobile.com.

Dinosaurs at Exploreum

Now through May 10. Dinosaurs Around the World takes you back in time on a dinosaur adventure and a tour of an Earth very different from today – a time before the continents as we know them existed, when lush landscapes covered Africa and greenery was the norm in Antarctica! With advanced animatronics, a multi-layered narrative, fossils, authentic casts, cutting-edge research and immersive design elements you’ll experience the Age of Reptiles as it comes to life! For more information visit www.exploreum.com/exhibits/special

Thursdays at MMoA

Every Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations necessary. 4850 Museum Drive, Mobile. Call 251-208-5200.

SPORTS EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Funky Monkey run

Saturday, March 14, 8 a.m. at the University of South Alabama Moulton Bell Tower. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/FunkyMonkey5K/

Lenten volunteering opportunity

St Paul’s Gift Shop, 28788 N Main St, Daphne 36526 is looking for volunteers during Lent. Hours are flexible. Call 251-626-242

HeartSong Singers

Caregivers, bring your person with dementia to the HeartSong Singers where music and singing promote friendships, laughter, and connection while receiving spiritual support and understanding. 1:30 – 3:00 pm. No charge. Christ Anglican Church, 3275 Halls Mill Road, Mobile, AL. 251-281-8722. Beth@caregiversunite.org. Find HeartSong Singers on Facebook.

St. Patrick’s Day dance

Wednesday, March 11, 6 p.m. at Dreamland Skate Center (5672 Three Notch Road, Mobile). The dance class will be taught by Marguerite and David Pivarnik. Dance class is $10 per person and no partner is needed . All levels are welcome. We will be teaching the Rumba. The fee does not include the dance . Music will be provided by SouthWind . The dance is $10 a person and five dollars a person for members.

Bingo at Via

Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1-3 p.m. Join us for lunch at Via Cafe $7 each. Bingo $4 per packet. Via Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. (Mobile), 251-470-5222. Open to public.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov.

Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov.

Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., cityofbayoulabatre.com.

Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450.

Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973.

Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142.

Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., daphneal.com.

Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., townofdauphinisland.org.

Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday, townofelberta.com.

Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., cofairhope.com.

Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Visit cofairhope.com.

Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m.; cityoffoley.org.

Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., gulfshoresal.gov.

Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting at 9 a.m.; council meeting at 10:30 a.m., cityofmobile.org.