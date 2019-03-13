GENERAL INTEREST

Plantasia at MBG

Mobile Botanical Gardens plant sale Friday, March 15 through Sunday, March 17. Friday/Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Ticketed preview party Thursday, March 14, 4 -7 p.m. $25 MBG Member/$30 Nonmembers and day of. Visit mobilebotanicalgardens.org for details.

Blakely cruise with John S. Sledge

Thursday, March 14th. Local historian and author of “The Mobile River,” John Sledge, narrates a 3-hour cruise across the Mobile-Tensaw Delta. Adults $39/children 6-12 $19. For reservations visit blakeleypark.com/events or call (251) 626-0798, ext. 2.

JLM hosts Laura Bush

Thursday, March 14, 11 a.m. at Mobile Convention Center. Junior League of Mobile will host Laura Bush, First Lady of the United States (2001-2009). For more information visit juniorleaguemobile.org.

Semmes Azalea Jubilee

The City of Semmes will host and sponsor the Semmes Azalea Jubilee Saturday, March 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Semmes Municipal Park, 8108 Morris Hill Road. The free event promises to be a day filled with fun and information for everyone — a children’s area, arts and crafts booths, food and other vendors, a plant sale sponsored by Mary G. Montgomery High School’s horticulture class and more.

Mobile City Council meeting

Thursday, March 14 at 10 a.m. in Government Plaza Auditorium. For the lastest news and updates for the Mobile City Council go to facebook.com/MobileCityCouncil

Tea for $2

Thursday, March 14, 2-3 p.m., Fairhope Museum of History. Art Thomas, of the Alabama Lighthouse Association will speak on lighthouses of Alabama, which includes past restoration efforts for the Middle Bay Lighthouse. Call 251-929-1471 or visit fairhopeal.gov.

Christus Lecture Series

Presented by The Rev. Dr. Kara N. Slade. “The Fullness of Time: Jesus Christ, Science and Modernity,” Thursday, March 14, Byrne Memorial Hall, 7 p.m.; and “Political Theology, Progress and Temporality,” Friday, March 15, Byrne Memorial Hall on the campus of Spring Hill College, 10:15 a.m.

Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival

March 15, 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. More than 230 exhibitors from all over the country. Live entertainment and food court. Admission is free. For more information visit fairhopeartsandcraftsfestival.com.

Book sale

Saturday, March 16, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church (1707 Government St.). New and used books, popular and religious. For more information visit stjohnsmobile.org or call (251) 479-5474.

2019 Mobile Literary Festival

Saturday, March 16, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Ben May Main Library. Celebrate Mobile’s literary community with Carolyn Haines, Rob Holbert, Linda Busby Parker, Adam Prince, Bill Riales, Sue Brannan Walker, and many more Gulf Coast authors and literary talent. Free creative writing workshops and panel discussions. For times and locations of each activity, check out the complete 2019 Mobile Literary Festival schedule at facebook.com/groups/MobileLiteraryFestival. For more information, please call, 251-494-2298.

Electronic equipment recycle

Saturday, March 16, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church. For complete list of eligible items please refer to ransomministries.com/ransomrecycle.

Summer Camp & Healthy Kids Expo

Hosted by Mobile Bay Parents, Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Exploreum. Come learn about all the area’s summer camp options, gain health/wellness tips. Live animals, face painting and balloon animals. For more information find us on Facebook @MobileBayParents.

Laura McNeill at BWG

Saturday, March 16 at Daphne Library, 10 a.m.. Novelist Laura McNeill, author of Dancing Naked in Dixie, Pie Girls, and Sister Dear will address the Baldwin Writers Group. McNeill will talk about the joys and challenges of developing a novel from idea to print. Visitors are welcome.

Daphne sunset concert

Sunday, March 17, 5:30 p.m. at Bayfront Park with “City Rhythm Big Band.” The first of three Spring band concerts.

New VA clinic opening

Monday, March 18, 11 a.m. at the New Clinic Building for the Mobile CBO (4444 Demetropolis Rd.) For official information about VA, contact Mary K. Gominger, Chief of Public and Community Affairs at Mary.Gominger@va.gov.

Baldwin County Career & Job Fair

Tuesday, March 19, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Daphne Civic Center. Employers from a broad range of industries gather together to connect with job seekers and those looking to make a career move. For more information about the 2019 Baldwin County Career & Job Fair, visit eschamber.com/blog/Baldwin-County-Career-Fair or call the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce at (251) 928-6387.

Colon cancer awareness

Tuesday, March 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at William Clark Family Life Center (2501 W. Main St. Prichard) and Thursday, March 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Bel Air Mall parking lot by Dillard’s. Colon cancer prevention information, Q&A with clinicians and giveaways while supplies last. For more information about these events, please contact the American Cancer Society Mobile office at (251) 344-9856.

Paranormal Cirque

Beginning Thursday, March 21 thru 24 at Hank Aaron Stadium. Under the black and red big top tents are acrobats, Illusionists, freaks and mysterious creatures. For more information, showtimes and tickets visit paranormalcirque.com.

Azalea Bloom Out

During the month of March, enjoy the blooms of 250,000 azaleas throughout the 65-acre estate at Bellingrath Gardens. Check the “Azalea Watch” page on bellingrath.org for regular updates. Daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Festival of Flowers

March 21 – 24 at Providence Hospital Campus. “Dutch Gardens” is this year’s theme with family fun and garden inspiration and free garden and home seminars. For details Visit FestivalofFlowers.com.

Lupus Support Group Meeting

Every third Saturday of the month, 2-4 p.m. Providence Hospital Moorer Conference Room #1. Sponsored by Hats & Heels Inc. Visit hatsandhealsinc.org.

Heart & Soul Book Club Meeting

Every fourth Saturday, 4-5:30 p.m. at Mobile West Regional Library. Contact Cassandra at heartandsoulbookclub@gmail.com.

Census jobs

The U.S. Census Bureau is seeking temporary part-time workers to apply to conduct the 2020 Census in Southwest Alabama, including Mobile and Baldwin counties. Paid training, flexible hours and pay averaging $17 per hour. Apply at 2020census.gov/jobs or call 1-855-JOB-2020.

FUNDRAISERS

“Art from the Heart”

Thursday, March 14, 6 – 9 p.m. Bryne Hall at Spring Hill College. Mary B. Austin Elementary School student art show. Live and silent auctions, heavy hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Adults only.

Leprechaun ride

Thursday, March 14, 6 p.m. Old Town Daphne. Join us for the first Leprechaun Ride benefitting Camp Rap-A-Hope. To register go to raceroster.com/events/2019/21917/leprechaun-ride

Spring tea at the Bragg

Friday, March 15, 2-5 p.m., Bragg-Mitchell Mansion. Treats, tea and an informal look at the home. Proceeds benefit its ongoing restoration and operation. Call 251-471-6364; purchase tickets at brownpapertickets.com/event/4055488. Seating is limited.

Clovers for a Cure 5K

Saturday, March 16, 9 a.m. at Spring Hill College Avenue of the Oaks. The Delta Chi Fraternity at Spring Hill College is hosting to raise money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. To register visit localraces.com/events/mobile-al/clovers-for-a-cure-5k-2019.

Touch a Truck

Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hank Aaron Stadium. Family-friendly event offering children a hands-on opportunity to explore a variety of trucks and meet the people who build, protect and serve our community. $20 per car admission. Presented by Caribe Resort and FOX10. Benefits pediatric cancer research at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute and Adoption Rocks. Visit usahealthsystem.com/events/touch-a-truck.

Mobile Diabetes Walk for Camp Seale Harris

Sunday, March 17, 1 p.m. at Battleship Memorial Park. Free family friendly walk/run raising awareness of diabetes, connecting the diabetes community, and an opportunity to make it possible for kids to attend Camp Seale Harris – Alabama’s only diabetes camp.

Environmental Center open house

Saturday, March 23rd at the ESC located at 6101 Girby Road (next to Burns Middle School). Arts and crafts, children’s activities and 500 acres of nature trails and live native animal exhibits. All proceeds go to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Program and Educational Programs at ESC.

“Many More Miles”

For the 16th year, Baldwin Bone & Joint is hosting a community project to collect shoes for Wings of Life homeless outreach programs and for, the first year, Family Promise of Baldwin County. Gently used athletic shoes accepted through March 23. For more information and drop-off locations, visit baldwinboneandjoint.com.

ARTS

“Freaky Friday”

Wednesday, March 20 thru Friday, March 22, 7:30 p.m. at The Steeple. The PACT presents “Freaky Friday: The Musical.” Tickets are available at thepactmobile.com or can be purchased at the door on the night of the show if space is available.

Elite 88 Piano Ensemble

Thursday, March 21 at 7 p.m. “Carnival: From France to Mobile” led by Greg Wiggins in Moorer Auditorium at University of Mobile. Free admission.

Company11 production

March 21 thru 23, 8 p.m. at Bellingrath Hall of Central Presbyterian. Company11 presents “Lady Macbeth and her pal, Megan” written by Megan Gogerty. In a sharply relevant and refreshingly irreverent solo show, Megan Gogerty lays out what it’s like to be a female comedian. Tickets: $15, $12 for seniors/students. Visit company11.org for more information.

The Little Mermaid

Saturday, March 23 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. – Sunday, March 24, 2:30 p.m. at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. Mobile Ballet will share this production journeying from the human realm to a mystical underwater world. Tickets $20-60. For tickets and more information visit www.mobileballet.org or call (251) 342-2241.

“Pressing Matters” at UM

Now thru April “Pressing Matters” by artist Jessica Smith will be on display Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Martin Gallery, University of Mobile campus. Contact Phillip Counselman, chair of the Department of Art, at 251-442-2283 or pcounselman@umobile.edu.

“The Undersea Well”

Jane Cassidy manipulates various technologies, such as speakers and projectors, and fuses light and sound to form meditative environments filled with visual music. Mobile Museum of Art; call 251-208-5200 or visit mobilemuseumofart.com.

MUSEUMS

Maurice Sendak Memorial Exhibition

Mobile’s Ben May Main Library is hosting a retrospective of original works by Maurice Sendak, best known for his 1963 children’s classic, “Where the Wild Things Are.” Through Monday, March 25. Call 251-494-2298 or visit mobilepubliclibrary.org.

“Parading through Time”

Roll through four centuries of Mardi Gras history with Mobile’s Carnival traditions, mystic societies and more. Through April 20, History Museum of Mobile. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com.

Thursdays at MMoA

Every Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations necessary. 4850 Museum Drive, Mobile. Call 251-208-5200.

SPORTS EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Yoga at “The Undersea Well”

Tuesday, March 19, 6:15 at Mobile Museum of Art. Anna-Marie Babinton will lead a restorative yoga class in the soothing natural soundscape of “The Undersea Well.” Open to all levels, no prior yoga experience necessary. Drop-in session $10.

Gulf Coast Classic

March 11-28 at Gulf Shores Sportsplex. Baseball and softball teams participate in tournaments. Visit GulfShore.com/Sports or call 1-800-745-SAND.

Pool Club

Mitternight Park Pool Club (off University and Moffett in Mobile) is open Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m., for those interested in playing pool and bumper pool. Instructor available. Call 251-463-7980 or 251-208-1610.

Tennis Club

Laun Park Table Tennis Club (off Cottage Hill and Demetropolis in Mobile) is open Mondays and Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m., for all interested in playing table tennis. Coach available. Call 251-463-7980 or 251-208-1610.

Piyo Stretch/Tone

Stott’s Studio (off Cottage Hill and North Demetropolis in Mobile) offers Piyo Stretch (relaxing Pilates and yoga) and Piyo Tone (toning Pilates and yoga plus weights). Call 251-463-7980 or 251-208-1610.

Bingo at Via

Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1-3 p.m. Open to the public. Via Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. in Mobile, 251-478-3311.

West Coast Swing in Fairhope

Wednesdays at 7 p.m., American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope. Hosted by Pensacola Dance Society. Call 850-503-9978.

Adult skate night

Second and fourth Sundays of each month, 8-10:30 p.m. at Dreamland Skate Center (5672 Three Notch Road, Mobile) with DJ Beaux, $5. Call 251-661-6997.

WORKSHOPS

Gee’s Bend Quilting Workshop

Saturday, March 16, 8 a.m – 7 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church. Join China and Mary Ann Pettway of Gee’s Bend for a day-long workshop. Space is limited. Tickets available through Eventbrite. For complete information find us on Facebook @MobileArtsCouncil.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are second and fourth Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov.

Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov.

Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., cityofbayoulabatre.com.

Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450.

Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973.

Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursdays at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142.

Daphne City Council: First and third Mondays at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., daphneal.com.

Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., townofdauphinisland.org.

Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday, townofelberta.com.

Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., cofairhope.com.

Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Visit cofairhope.com.

Foley City Council: First and third Mondays at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m.; cityoffoley.org.

Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., gulfshoresal.gov.

Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting at 9 a.m.; council meeting at 10:30 a.m., cityofmobile.org.