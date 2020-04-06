The Alabama State Port Authority [ASPA] has selected a replacement for outgoing director and chief executive officer Jimmy Lyons, who is set to retire by 2021 after more than two decades in the position.



In a press release Monday, the ASPA’s board of directors announced that John C. Driscoll, who is currently the Maritime Director for the Port of Oakland in California, will be taking the helm “after a nationwide search to identify a slate of qualified candidates.”



“It was John’s qualifications that made him the natural choice,” Bestor Ward, chairman of ASPA board of directors, said. “Our board looks forward to John joining the port authority team in June.”



In Oakland, Driscoll had the operational and marketing responsibility for one of the nation’s top-10 container seaports and was credited with improving its operating efficiency, financial performance and community relations.

Prior to working in Oakland, Driscoll served as vice president of export sales for CMA CGM (America) LLC, a leading global container shipping group.





Also in the private sector, Driscoll worked with Sea-Land Service, Maersk Line and helped successfully develop business operations in the Caribbean, Central America and South America.



“This is a gratifying opportunity and a career highlight,” Driscoll said. “I’ve seen the caliber of people who work here and the contributions the Port of Mobile makes to Alabama, the local community and global trade. There is so much to be proud of in Mobile. The responsibility in leading this port is fantastic and we will work together to continue the progress made under Executive Director Lyons.”



According to ASPA, Lyons will be working with Driscoll as he transitions into the new role and will be staying on in a director emeritus capacity until his retirement at the end of the year.

Announcing the new hire, Lyons said he’s observed Driscoll make “incredible contributions to the industry” over the years.

“His abilities were affirmed through our extensive assessment of his body of work and my conversations with those who have worked with him,” Lyons said. “I am confident John will be an excellent fit for our seaport, our management team, and our employees, and I personally look forward to the transition.”



Driscoll attended the University of Maryland (College Park) and graduated with a B.S. in business management with an emphasis on transportation and marketing. He is a native of Bethesda, Maryland. John and his wife, Linda, have three children and currently live in Piedmont, Calf.

