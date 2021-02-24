The traditional street party gathering to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Oakleigh Garden District will not take place this year due to COVID-19 concerns, Callaghan’s Irish Social Club owner John Thompson confirmed to Lagniappe. The restaurant will only be open normal hours, but will forgo the traditional street party.

The annual event, sponsored by the restaurant and taking place on the nearest Saturday to the holiday, is typically marked by musical performances, green beer, and an outdoor bar, grills and tables. It culminates in a seemingly ever-expanding group shot in front of the establishment. But this year, it will not take place. In fact, the restaurant will take the extra step of closing completely on St. Patrick’s Day, Thompson said.

“We’re trying to avoid what happened last year,” he said. “We’re going to keep it under control.”

In 2020, Thompson and the restaurant had already secured a permit for the street party when cases of COVID-19 began to show up locally. At the last minute, city officials pulled the permit. But, Thompson said, Callaghan’s already had portable toilets and barricades and planned a scaled-down event despite lacking city approval.

“We’re just trying to avoid having huge crowds,” he said. “We’re just going to be open for regular business. There will be no official party. We’re going to avoid encouraging large crowds to come.”

Thompson said the restaurant had a doorman during Joe Cain Day to help control the crowd inside and limited capacity to about 50 percent. Despite this, he said, a brass band hired by a neighborhood association brought a street party of about 50 or so to the front door of the establishment.

“We went overboard to be compliant,” he said.

As for business in general at what has become a neighborhood institution at the corner of Marine and Charleston streets, Thompson said it’s still not where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“It’s still at about 75 percent,” he said. “It has just been adjusted because we don’t have big bands anymore. Lunches and early evenings are probably better.”

The restaurant and bar still has solo acts and duos perform from time to time, but the bigger bands and ticketed shows haven’t happened in a while. There is one scheduled for June Thompson said he feels good about.

A boost for Callaghan’s, Thompson said, is the expansive outdoor patio, which many diners have chosen as an alternative to eating inside.

“I’d say about 60 percent of our business has been outside seating,” he said.

All in all, Callaghan’s has been “luckier” than a lot of other establishments, Thompson added.