Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth may have been shooting from the hip when he fired off a tweet in late January declaring victory in his bid for reelection. When the qualifying window for Republicans and Democrats had closed, Ainsworth believed he was unopposed for his bid for office.

“I look forward to serving another four years as Lt. Governor,” Ainsworth posted. “The confidence you have placed in me is deeply appreciated. God’s guidance and your support will allow us to make the best parts of Alabama even better.”

That tweet was met with surprise by some because Ainsworth will not be unopposed for reelection when his name appears on the November general election ballot. A microbiologist, master electrician and clean-energy environmentalist will be lined up against Ainsworth. And no, she’s not a Democrat. Ruth Page-Nelson, 60, is a member of the Libertarian Party of Alabama (LPA).

In a phone conversation with Lagniappe, Ainsworth, who is a first-term lieutenant governor and former one-term Guntersville state representative, recognized the discrepancy but noted the statement was made before the Libertarian Party was formally given ballot access. He said he was simply unaware of there being other candidates.

While it is true ballot access hadn’t officially been announced for Libertarians at the time, LPA Chairman Gavin Goodman said Libertarians had already endorsed Page-Nelson for the race and had filed 80,000 signatures with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office. They were only required to gather 51,588.

“We thought that was really funny,” Goodman said.

The tweet is just the tip of the iceberg in what Libertarians claim has been 50 years of systemic efforts by Alabama’s red and blue duopoly to crowd-out third-party options. Now, yellow — the color of the National Libertarian Party — will be mixed into the Alabama election ballot palette for the first time since 2002.

Ballot access means Libertarian candidates will be identified by their party affiliation on the November ballot, rather than simply running as independents. The party will also be able to take advantage of Alabama’s straight-party voting option, which allows people to bubble in one political party and automatically select every affiliated member down the ballot. Roughly 67 percent of Alabama voters cast straight-party ballots during the 2020 election — 62 percent of those were for the Republican Party and 38 percent for the Democrat Party.

Goodman said the measure offers a better opportunity to attract votes and distinguish the party in what would otherwise be single-party races. He said the common misconception about Libertarians is that they are just Republicans who like to smoke marijuana.

“We’re limited-government conservatives and classic liberals,” Goodman said. “I like to say that we’re the real liberals and the real conservatives. I find that 95 percent of people have never heard about the party, and if they have heard of us, they don’t understand.”

Libertarian political philosophy approaches governmental policy with an emphasis on personal liberty. The National Libertarian Party supports non-interventionist foreign policy, robust national defense, personal privacy, the decriminalization of drugs, limited taxes, health care freedom and privacy, civil rights and gun rights.

LOCAL CANDIDATES

According to Goodman, the “Porcupine Party” has nominated a record 65 candidates for the upcoming election. He said 50 of those are set to challenge in races where a Republican or Democrat went unchallenged by the other party. The other 15 candidates add an alternative option in a three-way race. In comparison, Democrats are running 118 nominated candidates. Republicans have at least 230.

Goodman is running his own campaign for Alabama’s Seventh Congressional District against the state’s lone Democrat in federal office, Terri Sewell, and Republican challenger Beatrice Nichols. He said the presence of a third option is a service for voters.

“I never feel bad about my vote or feel like I’m having to settle for the lesser of two evils,” Goodman said.

It’s rare for Alabama Libertarians to have enough interest that multiple candidates seek the same office, according to Goodman. He said right now the party is much more focused on putting up challengers in unopposed races and has been encouraging members to do the same. Goodman noted the party currently has no members in any office at this time, but believes that will change this year.

“If not for the Libertarian Party, there wouldn’t be an election in many of these races,” Goodman said. “I think our chances are good in some of these races where there’s only one candidate from the other parties participating.”

Perhaps the most obscure impact Libertarians may have in statewide races is in the governor’s race, where Dr. Jimmy Blake, a former Birmingham city councilman, will be the only established pro-choice candidate. Republican Gov. Kay Ivey and Democrat candidate Yolanda Flowers, are both pro-life. An unaffiliated independent is also running.

Goodman said though Blake is personally pro-life, he supports pro-choice policy because he doesn’t believe the government should have a role in health care decisions. He believes this is an opportunity to gain traction among progressive voters and expose them to Libertarian politics.

Page-Nelson’s presence in the Alabama lieutenant governor’s race as the lone opponent could be critical for Libertarians as the chances of breaching 20 percent of the vote is possible. Crossing that threshold in a statewide race would trigger automatic ballot access for the party in the 2024 election.

Auburn economics professor John Sophocleus of Opelika will be running against Republican Katie Boyd Britt, Democrat Rev. Will Boyd and two independents.

Mobile and Baldwin counties have 10 local Libertarian candidates pursuing election.

Daphne resident Alexander Remrey is seeking election as the U.S. representative in Alabama’s First Congressional District against Jerry Carl. No Democrat is running in the race.

Jason “Matt” Shelby of Daphne and Laura Lane of Bay Minnette are among the local candidates for state office.

Shelby is the Libertarian candidate for secretary of state and a lawyer with Citrin Law Firm. He will face Democrat Pamela Laffitte and Republican Wes Allen. Lane is forcing a contest against incumbent Republican Chip Beeker for Public Service Commission Place 2, who is unopposed by a Democrat.

Other local Libertarians are looking to make strides in legislative contests.

Margaret “Maggie” Helveston of Fairhope is the LPA nominee against Republican Jennifer Fidler in House District 94, who unseated incumbent Joe Faust, and faces no Democratic opposition. Jeff May of Robertsville is the LPA candidate running for House District 64. May is challenging Republican Donna Givens, who is unopposed by a Democrat.

Charles “Charlie” Wyckoff is seeking election as Mobile County sheriff, where he is joining the race against Republican Paul Burch and Democrat Lebarron Perkins.

Libertarian Clifton Hudson of Mobile is running in State Senate District 35 where Republican David Sessions would have otherwise been unopposed. Peyton Warren of Mobile is forcing Republican nominee Mark Shirey to a two-way general election in House District 100. Jon Dearman is facing Magie Wilcox of Mobile for House District 104. Mark Lewis of Mobile is challenging Republican candidate Chip Brown for House District 105.

SYSTEMIC DUOPOLY

How Libertarian candidates will perform remains to be seen. But it is clear that Alabama’s policies regarding ballot access are perhaps intentionally difficult to traverse.

As Alabama is controlled by a supermajority of Republicans in its state and legislative offices, and the state Democratic Party has had little impact in recent years, some may feel a third-party option seems appropriate. However, according to ballot access policy expert Richard Winger, this has been impossible because Alabama’s ballot access laws are the most hostile in the nation to third parties.

Winger, an advocate for minority party ballot access, has reported daily on election policy nationwide since 1985 in his publication Ballot Access News. He said the threshold for ballot access in Alabama is much higher than any other state’s standards. Minor parties in the state are currently required to either pass a voting test of 20 percent during the previous election or obtain signatures equal to 3 percent of the total votes in the previous election. A vote test gauges if any statewide party candidate obtained 20 percent of the vote.

To put that into perspective, Winger explained, 20 percent is two times higher than any other state’s standard and 10 times higher than the national average. Only two states, Virginia and New Jersey, have vote tests as high as 10 percent, and the median vote test percentage for all 50 states is just 2 percent.

Compared to ballot access laws in the Southeast, Alabama sticks out like a sore thumb.

In Florida, parties gain access simply by submitting their bylaws to the state. Tennessee requires just 25 signatures for independent candidates to gain ballot access. South Carolina parties stay on the ballot as long as they run at least one candidate per cycle. In Texas, political parties maintain ballot access for 10 years and one candidate must pull at least 2 percent of the statewide vote during at least one election. In Louisiana, parties gain ballot access if they have 1,000 registered members.

Before 1971, Winger said, Alabama had no ballot access laws. That year, the Legislature passed a law requiring new parties to gather petitions equal to 1 percent of the statewide registered voters. He noted that 1 percent is still the current law in neighboring Mississippi.

In 1980, there were 10 political parties on Alabama’s general election ballot. However, Winger explained, political vendettas began to drive the state’s election policy. After such a large party presence in 1980, he said, Alabama’s Democrat-controlled Legislature hiked its vote test to 20 percent, borrowing a somewhat-arbitrary number from a law that required parties with 20 percent support to hold primaries.

In 1995, Winger said Democrats tripled ballot access requirements after House Speaker James Clark was angered by the loss of a Greene County Commission seat to Patriot Party candidate, Nathan Roberson. According to Winger, Roberson lost in the 1994 Democratic Primary and later challenged under the third-party banner during the subsequent general election. The State Legislature voted to expand the petition threshold to 5 percent of the total of the previous election vote total. Winger said Republican Gov. Fob James promised to veto the legislation at the time, but went back on his word and signed an amended law that raised the petition requirement to 3 percent. The law took full effect during the 1997 election.

Libertarians were able to meet ballot access requirements through the 2000 election. That year, Sydney Albert Smith received 20.3 percent of the vote in a State Supreme Court chief justice election as a Libertarian, securing the party’s presence on the ballot for the 2002 election cycle.

SHIFTING GOAL POSTS

Sophocleus, the current Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate, explained to Lagniappe during a phone conversation that his bid for governor in 2002 against Republican Bob Riley and Democrat Don Siegelman further sparked the vengeance of the Republican Party and led to more retaliation.

That year, Sophocleus received just 23,272 votes, or 1.7 percent. However, it was enough to throw the entire election into three weeks of chaos by preventing both Riley and Siegelman from a majority vote. Final totals showed Riley receiving 49.17 percent of the vote and Siegelman receiving 48.95 — a difference of roughly 3,000 votes.

Initial returns showed Riley narrowly losing to Siegelman, and Siegelman declared victory. However, a recount was issued in Baldwin County that netted a 6,000-vote flip in favor of Riley. Republicans said the discrepancy was a “computer glitch” and Riley would ultimately secure the election.

“My inbox got bombed twice by Republicans and then later by Democrats all saying the same thing: ‘You got the other candidate elected.’ Like I cared which one won,” Sophocleus said with a laugh.

That election cycle was the beginning of other anti-competition policies, Sophocleus claimed. He said he lost a critical lawsuit in U.S. District Court against Alabama Public Television (APT) after he was disinvited to a gubernatorial debate. He attempted to argue APT should have to open the debate to minor parties as the broadcast group receives public funding to operate.

It was in that election cycle that Alabama’s “sore loser” legislation was passed. The law moved up the petition deadline for third parties to the same day as the primary election. Sophocleus explained this disadvantaged Libertarians who traditionally relied on the primary election dates to canvas and petition signatures.

According to Sophocleus, the effort was led by then-Rep. Mike Hubbard, R-Auburn, and “his ilk.” He said it was retaliatory because of Libertarian performance in the 2002 gubernatorial election. He said the law was rushed through and unintentionally affected other qualifying deadlines, forcing Republicans to shift dates ahead of the 2004 election to make sure George W. Bush would appear on the ballot as a Republican and not a write-in candidate.

Apart from third-party players, there is currently little to no discussion happening concerning the state’s restrictive ballot access laws. However, there have been some efforts in the past.

Former Rep. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, introduced legislation six different times to reduce the petition threshold from 3 percent to 1.5 percent. In 2010, Ward was short by just one vote in getting the bill out of the House Constitution and Elections Committee and onto the floor. Ward is no longer serving in the Legislature. He was made the director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles in December 2020.

After numerous failed lawsuits and efforts to change election law, Sophocleus said, Libertarians are now simply focused on playing within the rules. He said his focus during his current bid for U.S. Senate is on the long game for the party, exposing more voters to Libertarian ideals and helping establish the party among voters.

“My goal is to get momentum for the party. Personally, I’d be delighted if one of our statewide candidates received 20 percent of the vote,” he said.

CAN’T PETITION HERE

There are other disadvantages for third parties, too. Lane, the PSC candidate from Bay Minette, is the former chairperson for the Libertarian Party and helped spearhead the ballot petition effort over the past two years.

Lane helped push a federal lawsuit against the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office in 2019 seeking to remove the fee charged to obtain Alabama voter rolls. Because the secretary of state charges one penny per individual to obtain the record of registered voters, it cost Libertarians nearly $36,000 in 2020 to get the latest list, which can be received in electronic format. The Republican and Democratic parties can obtain these same records at no cost. The lawsuit was ruled in the Alabama secretary of state’s favor in U.S. District Court, with the court stating the fee supports the state’s popular parties and covers the administrative costs for providing the lists.

Barriers to entry for ballots can also increase depending on the election cycle. With record turnout during the 2020 election with 2.3 million ballots cast, Lane said the Libertarian Party went from needing about 26,000 signatures to needing more than 50,000.

Lane told Lagniappe the party’s petition workers faced pushback when attempting to gather signatures in South Alabama. She said Mobile and Baldwin counties were among the worst places to petition for their workers and numerous public officials forced their petitioners to leave public areas.

Arenza Thigpen Jr. of Anchorage, Alaska, is a professional petitioner and works nationwide on ballot access efforts. He told Lagniappe he experienced friction on multiple occasions locally. This included having the police called on him while petitioning outside of the downtown U.S. Post Office on St. Joseph Street. He said six Mobile Police Department (MPD) officers responded and told him he had to leave despite him being on a public sidewalk.

Thigpen was also told by Mobile County officials he could not petition outside on the sidewalk of the Mobile County License Commission office on Michael Boulevard. He said officials were hostile when he argued that he had a First Amendment right to political speech on public property. During his second visit to the location, he said, a security guard responded aggressively and knocked a clipboard out of his hands.

Adam Bourne, the deputy license commissioner in Mobile County, said he was present at at least one encounter with Thigpen. He said the Michael Boulevard office location serves 1,000 taxpayers each day and Thigpen was a disruption.

“No one is permitted to disrupt taxpayers as they conduct business at our office. That policy is in keeping with well-established law and practice,” Bourne wrote in an email.

Bourn said Thigpen had set up a table near the entrance of the office and had begun soliciting signatures despite a sign being posted at the door stating the policy.

“I asked him to cease approaching taxpayers and to leave if he had no business at the License Commission. He refused. I stopped discussions with him and called MPD. He left before the police arrived,” Bourne stated.

He said Thigpen was treated with courtesy and no one had physical contact with him.

Nicholas Sarwark of Manchester, New Hampshire, is the executive director of Libertarian Policy Institute and supports the party’s petition efforts nationwide. He described the Alabama petition effort as a “heavy lift” and a six-figure effort to meet the strictest ballot access standards in the country. He said working in the Southeast is particularly challenging because there is a succinct cultural bent toward involving law enforcement when petitioners attempt to work. He said refusing to allow petitioners to solicit in public spaces is a violation of First Amendment rights to petition or protest the government.

Sarwark personally followed up with Thigpen at both Mobile locations in November 2021 and they carried relevant Supreme Court case law with them that laid out the constitutional protections provided to political petitioners. The follow-up at the License Commission office was not successful.

Sarwark said officials at the License Commission attempted to argue that despite the county owning the complex where the commission office is located, the sidewalk outside the building was not public. He said after he and Thigpen explained the case law, the county official shifted to claiming there was a permitting process required to petition on the sidewalk. Sarwark said that claim fell apart when he began asking how to obtain one.

Sarwark and Thigpen were then referred to the License Commission’s lawyers. He said the discussion was contentious and officials said they were calling the police again. However, Sarwark said they never responded.

Access to license and tax offices where people have likely just had to pay fees and fines is an important strategy for Libertarians, according to Sarwark. He said people visiting these agencies are normally discontent with the government at the moment and it is an invaluable opportunity to obtain signatures.

“If you can’t talk to someone about changing the government when they’re paying taxes and licensing fees, that’s essentially organized voter suppression,” Sarwark said. “It’s sad that this rhymes with typical challenges people face when fighting for any civil rights in the South.”

When following up at the downtown post office, he said, police were called on them again; however, he was able to talk with an MPD sergeant about the laws and the officers agreed with them and informed the postmaster they had a right to petition on the sidewalk.

“A 3 percent petition requirement is significant,” Sarwark said. “We had to talk and interact with a ton of people before we even reached the starting line, especially considering our opponents can just fill out a form and show up because they have the right jersey on.”