About an hour after the last issue went to the printer, we received word Alabama Contemporary Art Center (ACAC) decided to close their exhibit space at 301 Conti St. Tentatively, they will re-open April 6.

Exhibition openings planned for April will be rescheduled for May or later.

ACAC is also committing 60 percent of income from new reciprocal memberships to a Service Industry Relief Fund. They are pledging $75 from each $125 reciprocal level membership purchase to the fund, which will be distributed to working musicians and downtown service industry folks who have lost work to the COVID-19 health crisis.

ACAC announced a survey sign-up beginning April 6. Distributed sums are contingent on the campaign’s success. For more info, call 251-208-5671 or go to alabamacontemporary.org.

Mobile Symphony Orchestra (MSO) has canceled their “Amadeus” concert slated for April 4 and 5. “A Celebration of John Williams,” scheduled for May 2 and 3, has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

“We’re very pleased that almost all ticket-holders for ‘Amadeus’ have opted to donate their tickets,” MSO President and CEO Celia Mann Baehr said in a statement. “The cancelation presents a financial challenge for us and our musicians and we are grateful for the generosity of our patrons during this difficult time.”

In a March 20 email, Playhouse in the Park said it postponed rehearsal activities for “Beauty and the Beast” for the next two weeks. They stressed it was not a cancelation. The play is slated to run April 24 to May 3.

All events at the University of South Alabama’s Laidlaw Performing Arts Center are canceled through May 10.

Mobile Chamber Music’s website still has an announcement for an April 19 concert by the Verona Quartet at Bernheim Hall in the Ben May Public Library (701 Government St.). The library is currently closed to the public until further notice.

Joe Jefferson Playhouse not only moved “Sister Act” to June 5-20, but canceled the performance of “Evil Dead the Musical” originally planned as the season finale.

Theatre 98’s production of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is being moved to Dec. 3-20. Due to the change, they will not be performing their “Christmas Radio Show.”

With slowed foot traffic and social distancing the order of the day, the Mobile Arts Council has come up with a way for art appreciation and potential financial support for area artists. People can go to mobilearts.org and wander a virtual gallery to see what otherwise would be available in their showplace next to the Saenger Theatre.

Until the end of March, that will be the works of Sahar Alford, Ben Kaiser and Cat Pope. For more info, call 251-432-9796.