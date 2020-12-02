Sagittarius (11/22-12/21) ­­— After mysterious monoliths are discovered in Utah and Romania, you begin to prepare — yet again — for the impending alien invasion. Much to your disappointment, it only comes in the form of millions of undocumented immigrants allowed to freely pour across the border after Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Capricorn (12/22-1/19) — Bored by the lack of competition in the Iron Bowl this year, you organize an epic beer pong tournament between the state’s two flagship public universities. But even it turns out lopsided when Bo Nix throws for about 60 percent accuracy and the cups keep blowing calls in favor of Bama.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18) — Saddened by the euthanasia of a wayward sperm whale in Mobile Bay, you begin a grassroots marine mammal breeding program. Getting two orcas to mate in the backyard pool proves impossible, but the perverted sea lions in the hot tub seem to go at it all night.

Pisces (2/19-3/20) — Hearing the city of Fairhope canceled its drive-by Christmas parade for lack of participation, you salvage the spirit of the season and lead a line of decorated golf carts down Section Street. The Convoy of Chads proves to be so successful, the city’s Karens follow up with an annual procession of Land Rovers.

Aries (3/21-4/19) — Now that the city of Mobile has purchased a large piece of beachfront property for a park and announced plans to move the regional airport downtown, you have to find a new shortcoming to complain about. Pretty soon, you’re submitting a letter to the editor to suggest all the native azaleas be replaced with Encore Azaleas™, so the Azalea City can enjoy two blooming seasons per year.

Taurus (4/20-5/20) — Hoping he’s feeling generous during the waning days of his presidency, you appeal to Donald Trump for a pardon of your downtown Mobile parking tickets. You’ll receive a personal note informing you he only reserves those powers for the most severe political corruption, but he also encloses a coupon for an early-bird round at any Trump National Golf Club.

Gemini (5/21-6/21) — After learning about what you assume is a made-up animal called a mouse-deer, you’ll publish a scientific paper verifying the existence of a cat-frog. The green and calico, fuzzy-eared, long-tongued beast will be a complete figment of your imagination, but it’ll trend on Twitter for a day and a half so you’re a real winner after all.

Cancer (6/22-7/22) — After finding out that a swingers convention during a pandemic left many people sick, you’ll decide to cancel your annual gathering called “Flurry of Furries in Fairhope.” The extra time between events will allow you to get the suit cleaned and work on your character’s backstory.

Leo (7/23-8/22) — After decades of holding out, this will finally be the year you decide to switch from a real Christmas tree to a fake one. The giant ornament-sized nasal polyups you’ve acquired over the years and the mildewy smell of water sitting out in the open together will finally be the last pine straw. You’ll even spring for the one with the silvery branches for some extra pizzazz.

Virgo (8/23-9/22) — Tired of receiving “likes” from “friends” on social media platforms, you’ll develop your own media platform for your anti-social tendencies. Simply called “N080ther,” the platform will allow you to add thoughts, photos and videos to a profile only you can see. You’ll live your life in the bliss of knowing nobody can see what you’re doing.

Libra (9/23-10/22) — You’ll decide to lose weight after Thanksgiving when you mistake one of your old shirts for an extra-large blanket. Sure, the flower print is beguiling, but the smart shirt will do nothing to soothe your melancholy. You’ll run, lift weights and eat better, but a pre-Christmas cheeseburger bender will get you right back to square one. Losing weight is a constant struggle.

Scorpio (10/23-11/21) — Inspired by recent events, you’ll ask the city to consider buying your property and naming the subsequent park after you. They do buy the small piece of property and your dirty house, but officials raze it and build a parking deck. Lord knows the city needs more parking structures. It will be named after you, though, so win-win, baby.