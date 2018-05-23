Photo | Courtesy Chad Riley Photography

Mark Shirey (left) and Jack Williams are competing for the Senate District 34 seat in Mobile County.

A Republican candidate for State Senate has walked back a statement made on a campaign advertisement touting support from Rusty Glover, a local candidate for lieutenant governor.

A flyer distributed by Jack Williams’ campaign for Senate District 34 said Glover, who currently holds the seat, asked him to run.

“I was honored when Rusty Glover asked me to run for his seat … ,” the flyer reads.

Glover has publicly, as well as in an interview with Lagniappe, denied supporting Williams or his opponent Mark Shirey in the June 5 primary.

“I don’t endorse, or recruit,” Glover said. “I didn’t ask him to run.”

Following a candidate forum in Semmes on May 15, Williams clarified the statement and explained its genesis. He said he and Glover attend the same church and after a service, Glover told Williams he was going to seek the lieutenant governor’s office and wouldn’t run for re-election to District 34. Williams said Glover asked him if he was going to run.

“He didn’t say ‘you should run,’” Williams said.

Glover said he has spoken with Williams many times after church, but can’t recall ever discussing District 34. He said he may have asked Williams if the candidate was going to run for the seat.

The question of Glover’s support isn’t the only issue with the campaign flyer. A claim referencing the allocation of BP money has also raised eyebrows.

In the flyer, Williams touts a “shut down” of the Legislature over disputes stemming from the BP money.

“I was honored to stand with our Senator Rusty Glover and shut down the Legislature until South Alabama was rightfully given our fair share of the BP money to fix our highways,” the flyer reads.

Williams is referring to a 2016 filibuster where members of the Mobile and Baldwin legislative delegations made speeches in an attempt to halt business on the floor. The entire episode, which featured concerned members making alternating 10-minute speeches, lasted roughly 90 minutes, State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) said.

“I don’t remember it lasting very long,” Pringle said of the filibuster. “We were getting run over. We didn’t have the votes.”

The flyer seems to imply the area received its fair share of BP funds, but Williams said he doesn’t agree.

“We didn’t get our fair share,” Williams said. “We got all we could.”

Shirey, Williams opponent, said he would’ve done everything within his power to prevent the bulk of the funds from the oil spill restitution from going into state coffers in Montgomery.

“That BP money was stolen from us,” Shirey said at the Semmes event. “We needed to fight for that money.”