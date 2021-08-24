I – Incumbent

If not indicated, current seat holder not running for reelection.

Mayor

Donavette Ely

Karlos Finley

Fred Richardson

Sandy Stimpson – I

Michael Young

District One

Perry Berens

Timothy “Tim” Hollis

Cory Penn

Herman Thomas

Chamyne Fortune Thompson

John Westbrook Jr.

Tony-Toni Wright

District Two

Jason A. Caffey

William Carroll

Reggie Hill

Levon C. Manzie – I

Kimberly McKeand

Mark Minnaert

District Three

Xaviaire A. G. Carnrike

J. Small – I

District Four

Fred Rettig

Ben Reynolds

District Five

Tex Copeland

Joel Daves – I

Wilecia Wright

District Six

Tony Dughaish

Scott Jones

Deryl Pendelton

Josh Woods

District Seven

Alan J. Barnes

Gina Gregory – I