The two candidates looking to replace John Williams on the Mobile City Council District 4 seat discussed police body camera policy, an occupational tax and the Port City’s biggest needs at a virtual forum Wednesday evening.

Ben Reynolds and Fred Rettig were each given an opportunity to answer questions from moderator Peter Albrecht at the forum hosted by WKRG, Mobile United and the League of Women Voters.

Reynolds said he supports making police officers wear body cameras, but he balked at the idea of immediately releasing the footage to the public without more context, or if it interferes with an open investigation.

“Police officers should not be convicted in the court of public opinion until context can be added,” he said.

Rettig agreed, adding that the public should trust officers more than a “perpetrator.”

“It’s sad that a police officer’s word doesn’t mean anything anymore,” he said. “It appears that a perpetrator has more rights than the police.”

Reynolds said the top issue facing the city is the steady decline in population. He added that public safety, infrastructure, housing and education all played a role in contributing to that decline.

Rettig said the completion of the I-10 Mobile River Bridge is the biggest issue facing the city. He said visitors to the Port City, or those passing through, probably “cuss” Mobile because of the traffic in the tunnels.

Rettig couldn’t pick just one issue as being the biggest in District 4. Instead, he said, he would work to address the needs of every part of the district.

Aging infrastructure is the top issue in District 4, Reynolds said. He said he would work to find a solution and allocate more money to the problem.

Both candidates opposed an occupational tax, which would levy a fee on people who work in Mobile, but live outside its boundaries.

“No, absolutely not,” Reynolds said when asked if he’d support it. “Mobile depends on the labor force from across the region.”

Rettig denounced the idea with similar force.

“It would be insane for Mobile to try it,” he said. “It’s a negative that won’t work.”

The candidates were also asked about city owned facilities, including GulfQuest, the Civic Center and Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex.

GulfQuest was built using federal grants and about $43 million in city money. After being open to the public for less than a year, it closed and was subsequently reopened while being managed by the city instead of a private, non-profit board. The workers are now city employees.

At least a portion of the museum has to remain, or the city will be forced to pay back millions in U.S. Department of Transportation grants used to help pay for its construction.

Reynolds called GulfQuest “a bad deal,” but admitted that he doesn’t have an answer for it at this time.

“I’m committed to working with others on what a good solution would be,” he said.

Rettig said the city could talk to hotel companies about leasing it out and maybe adding a second Clotilda exhibit to the building to coincide with recent developments in Africatown.

As for the Civic Center, Rettig advocated for an amusement park to be created on the 22-acre site around the arena and theater. If that didn’t pan out, Rettig thought about asking mystic societies to buy it from the city.

As a councilman, Reynolds said he would vote on whatever the mayor brought forward, as that is the role of the legislative body.

Reynolds believes that it might be time for the city to get rid of Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex, if crowds don’t come to events at the Maysville landmark.

“Ladd Stadium has served this city well,” he said. “I think it’s time we either fill it up, or we tear it down. No one is knocking down the doors to host events there anymore.”

Rettig believes the current structure at Ladd could be torn down and replaced with something more appropriate for the number of events that call it home, or will in the future.

“It’s time to take it down and make it a smaller venue,” he said. “The area around it could be used for something better, like a park.”