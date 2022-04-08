A local CBD shop is calling on all those who partake to come out and celebrate cannabis, with an inaugural event at Bienville Square on Wednesday, April 20.

Jennifer Boozer, owner of Cannabama, said the event, which takes place from 4:20 p.m. to 8 p.m., will include live music, kids activities, food vendors, a cannabis discussion panel and an adults-only blunt rolling contest.

The discussion panel includes Alabama gubernatorial candidate Dave Thomas, a pro-marijuana Republican; District 95 state Republican House candidate Reggie Pulliam, retired physician and cannabis advocate Dr. David Allen, Alabama Cannabis Coalition President Marty Schelper and Boozer.

The musical entertainment will be provided by five local acts, Boozer said.

Tickets for the event are $10 for adults 21 and older and $5 for those aged 13 to 20 and free for kids 12 and younger. The purchase of an adult ticket entitles the guest to cannabis product samples as well as T-shirts, and the first 300 purchasers will receive a free backpack, a free joint and two free edibles, Boozer said.

Contestants in the blunt rolling contest will be using legal hemp flowers in the competition. The winner of the contest will receive a $100 gift certificate. Everything displayed, sold or sampled as part of the event will be federally legal, per the U.S. Farm Bill, Boozer said.

The kids activities include: chalk murals, face painting and green hair extensions.

“Our goal is to advocate for full legalization and to celebrate the rights we already have,” Boozer said.

Similar, unrelated events are happening in other parts of the state, including in Huntsville and Tuscaloosa, she said.