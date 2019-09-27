Last week the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the capital murder conviction and death sentence of Jamal O’Neal Jackson, who was convicted of capital murder for killing his estranged girlfriend while her four-year-daughter inside was in the same apartment.

Jackson was convicted and sentenced to death in 2017 by a jury in Mobile County for the murder of Satori Richardson. He was also charged with arson for setting Richardson’s apartment on fire afterward.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Jackson was involved in a relationship with Richardson, who he killed during the early morning of July 4, 2014. According to prosecutors, Jackson forced Richardson into a bathtub in her apartment, put an electrical cord around her neck and stabbed her 32 times.

Advertisements

He then set the apartment on fire — leaving Richardson’s four-year-old daughter behind. According to prosecutors, Richardson’s daughter was in the apartment when her mother was killed, but followed Jackson out and went to a relative’s apartment at the same complex. She told them her mother was dead.

Testimony from doctors who performed the autopsy indicated Richardson died of multiple sharp-force injuries and strangulation. It was determined that she was likely still alive after being stabbed.

Jackson was arrested in Florida nearly two months after the murder. After taking officers on a high-speed chase in Gulf Breeze, he was eventually captured and extradited back to Mobile. The case was originally prosecuted at trial by the Mobile District Attorney’s Office in 2017.

Jackson was found guilty of murder made capital because it was committed during the course of an arson. He was sentenced to death. Jackson has been on death row in Atmore since July 2017, but subsequently sought to have his conviction and sentence reversed on appeal.

Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office, which argued on behalf of the state during Jackson’s appeal, announced the court’s decision to uphold the conviction and sentence in a press release Friday. Marshall commended Assistant Attorneys General Christopher Reader and Stephen Frisby for their work on this case.