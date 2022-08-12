The Alabama League of Municipalities (ALM) held its District One meeting on Thursday afternoon in Mobile with representatives from all across the district in attendance.

Mayors, city council members and other legislators were all on-hand to develop relationships with other officials in their district while also allowing for a chance to inquire about issues to federal lawmakers.

Serving as keynote speaker at the luncheon was Republican U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Mobile), who made the stop before returning to Washington, D.C.

Giving a pledge to keep the message addressed to local officials focused on local topics tending to their questions and needs, Carl’s speech quickly took a turn that was centered on a recent proposal through the Inflation Reduction Act to add more than 87,000 agents to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

“This is something that really concerns me and I am getting really worried with some of the directions we are going in this country,” Carl said as he addressed local officials. “That’s why it is so important for any government under the federal level to make their own decisions and do what is right for the people that you represent.”

This isn’t a new topic of discussion for Carl who has vehemently been against the proposal since the moment it first came about.

However, once the focus shifted back to District One, Carl took the opportunity to praise the local manufacturing scene in addition to giving praise to both sides of Mobile Bay for coming together to work on the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project.

“I want to compliment both sides of the Bay for getting that bridge together because something like that is not easy to do,” Carl said. “Tolls are never popular but this was something that couldn’t be put off any longer.”