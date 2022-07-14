Republicans will take back the U.S. House of Representatives and bring the country a deal similar to the Contract with America in the 1990s, U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl told a group of Mobile-area Republicans at a recent meeting.

“There are 71 Democratic districts Republicans could take,” he said. “That’s anywhere [President Joe] Biden won by 11 points or less. We’re not going to take all 71 seats, but I’d love to flip 35. That would give us enough to engage in good governance and not argue back and forth.”

Among the plans for Republicans upon taking control of the chamber, Carl said, would be to investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the president’s son. However, Carl said he doesn’t want to spend “two years” on an investigation, as the GOP has other plans.

For one, he said, the party would work toward a balanced federal budget.

“We won’t [be able to] balance the budget in two years,” he said. “It could take 10, but we’ll work toward it.”

As for 2024, Carl said he doesn’t know if Biden will run again, but doesn’t think he will. He hinted at “serious health issues” no one is willing to talk about.

Carl questioned what Democrats have to run on in 2022. He said inflation is high, gas prices are high and the party and the president are still reeling from the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, which saw soldiers and Marines die as well as billions of dollars in equipment left in the country with no one to repair it.

“The Afghans are not good at using this stuff,” he said. “I’m not making fun of them; bikes and camels are what most are used to.”

Carl also criticized the federal government over oil and gas leases in the Gulf, which have been delayed since Biden took office. The money used through the program, called the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA), helps communities in his district, he said.

Carl said Biden doesn’t understand the issue with gas prices at the pump because he probably hasn’t pumped a gallon of gas in decades.

“He spent 40 years being pampered,” he said. “The Senate and the president live in a different world than the House does. I would love to know when he pumped a gallon of gas. He’s lived a pampered life.”

Carl did not mention recent reductions in gas prices during his speech.

Inflation was another talking point for the congressman. He called it “out of control” and argued that while economic numbers showed the American populace spending more, it was only because everything costs more. Also on the economic front, Carl criticized recent job numbers that showed a decline in unemployment. He said this was largely due to retirements and women leaving the workforce in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unemployment rate is 3.6 percent and the U.S. added almost 400,000 jobs in the latest report, according to a CNBC report.

At the meeting, Carl encouraged those in attendance to fundraise for races outside of the area and state to help ensure a big GOP win in November. He also encouraged everyone to vote.

While Carl said Biden won the 2020 election, he still mentioned “shenanigans” when talking about voting in the last contest.

“I know we’ve had some shenanigans in the past, but there will be so many eyes on this election that it would take a fool to try to cheat that,” he said. “There are already traps being put in place.”

On the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Carl said he supported sending money there to help the Ukrainians fight. The issue, he said, is Ukraine provides 16 percent of the world’s grain and it’s important to keep Russia from seizing it.

“If we allow Russia to shut it down, 16 percent of the world’s population will starve,” he said.

While Carl supported the $6.8 billion sent there already, partially to replace faulty weapons, he doesn’t support sending more money.

“We can’t put $100 billion in equipment on the ground there because the Russians will blow it up,” he said.

Currently, the U.S. has sent about 30 percent of the stockpile to Ukraine and is strategically holding another 70 percent back, Carl said. The idea of sending troops to Ukraine is a non-starter for Carl.

“I’m committed to not sending any lives over there,” he said.

Despite the current Russian invasion, Carl said China is the biggest threat to the U.S. and he doesn’t have much faith in Biden to protect the country’s interests.

“With this president, I don’t know,” he said. “Time might run out.”