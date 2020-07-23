Carnival Cruise Lines made some waves in the Mobile area Thursday morning with an announcement that the Carnival Sensation would replace the Fantasy in Mobile’s port.

Mobile officials likely found safe harbor with this announcement in what has been a sea of bad news for the cruise industry since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Mayor Sandy Stimpson made the announcement official, first in a tweet and then in a press statement.

“This morning I received a phone call from Carnival Cruise Lines letting me know the Carnival Sensation will move from Miami to Mobile and take up itineraries previously assigned to the Fantasy and Fascination,” Stimpson said in a statement. “This is the great news for our city and a huge shot in the arm for our tourism industry. We had a great team, a great strategy and we never stopped working to make this happen. Mobile believes in Carnival, and today’s announcement is validation that Carnival believes in Mobile.”

Advertisements

The cruise line added in a statement that passengers with outstanding reservations on either the Fantasy or Fascination will be accommodated on the Sensation.

David Clark, CEO of Visit Mobile said tourism officials are “thrilled” at the announcement.

“The collaboration between our elected officials, stakeholders and community with Carnival has been a tremendous success and we look forward to keeping up that momentum to promote cruising from our destination,” he said in a statement.

The Sensation is a newer ship than Fantasy, but is the same class at 70,000 tons and holding 2,056 passengers, Carnival spokesperson Vance Gullikson wrote in an email.