The good times have rolled.

According to estimates by the Mobile Police Department (MPD), Carnival in the birthplace of Mardi Gras ended shy of the anticipated one-million mark, with a total of 958,308 in parade attendance. Crowd estimates in 2020 were 1,028,614 and 970,806 in 2019. The season was canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

However, taking into account balls and other Mardi Gras events, Mobile Carnival Association Executive Director Judi Gulledge said the city welcomed well over a million people.

“The overall consensus is that this year was a success,” Gulledge said, noting a streak of good weather led to good attendance at nearly all of the parades this year. She also noted that hotels were booked full with out-of-state guests and the RV lots had waiting lists for tenants. Gulledge said golf carts doubled downtown in comparison to the 2020 Mardi Gras.

She added, “we can lay claim, not only to being the birthplace of Mardi Gras but also the place which has been able to maintain successful Carnival events year after year and being the place for people looking for a family-friendly environment.”

Gulledge said city events have diversified over the past several years including attractions and festivities for children and canines in addition to Mobile’s traditional adult events.

“Hats off to our entire MPD force, public works department and our mystic societies, both behind the scenes and on the ground,” Gulledge said. “Kudos to everyone involved in pulling this off. Our ball-goers and parade-goers are reaping the fruit of their hard work.”

Gulledge said the Carnival Association will take the results from this year’s festivities and review them over the next several weeks. She said parade routes and execution of events will be critiqued as to whether they were successful.

The last six days of Mardi Gras added 616,008 to the total tally. On Fat Tuesday, March 1, a combined 118,800 attended parade events, capping off the season and bringing the total crowd count to 42,000 shy of a million. The Mystics of Time parade on Feb. 26 had the largest single-event attendance with an estimated 127,500 spectators.

Law enforcement responded to 413 complaints over the three weeks of festivities, making 29 misdemeanor arrests and two felony arrests. Twenty-three reports were made for lost children, and officers issued 913 parking citations, had 331 vehicles towed and cited three individuals for jumping barricades. Barricade violations carry a $298 fine and it costs $150 to recover a towed vehicle.