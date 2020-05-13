The Carnival Fantasy may resume sailings out of Mobile as early as Sept. 1, a city official confirmed in an email message Wednesday morning.

Senior Director of Transportation and Maritime Military Liaison Joe Snowden said the city expects the ship to return to port after returning crew members home and drydocking for repairs in the Bahamas. However, he did caution that the return date is “subject to change.”

Carnival spokesman Vance Gulliksen did not confirm the Sept. 1 date in an email with Lagniappe, but mentioned the company had only cancelled sailings through August.

“Carnival Cruise Line announced earlier this month that it has cancelled additional cruises through August 31, including our departures aboard Carnival Fantasy from the Port of Mobile,” he wrote. “While our goal is to resume cruising late this summer, this is by no means guaranteed, and contingent on a number of factors.

Those factors include additional safety standards for passengers and crew, Gulliksen wrote.

“We continue to work with government agencies, including the CDC and in the destinations we visit, as we formulate and introduce new onboard protocols,” he wrote. “If we need to make additional adjustments to our schedule, we will do so, and inform our guests accordingly.”