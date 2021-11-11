Carnival Cruise Lines will begin sailing again out of Mobile on March 5, 2022, Mayor Sandy Stimpson confirmed in an email today.

“Alabamians are ready to cruise again and they want to do it from their home state,” Stimpson said in a statement. “That is why we have been working closely with our partners at Carnival to help clear the way for their return.”

The Carnival Sensation will begin sailings from the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal March 5. It will mark the first time the ship, which Mobile was promised more than a year ago will embark from the port on trips with customers aboard. The COVID-19 pandemic and federal restrictions related to the pandemic have prevented Carnival from starting up cruises out of Mobile. A state ban on vaccine passports also played a role in the cruise line’s slow return.

Carnival announced that the Sensation would replace the Fascination in Mobile’s port in July of last year.

The ship in port means big business for Mobile and its downtown restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions, Stimpson said in the statement.

“Cruising represents $6 million in annual gross revenue for the city of Mobile from wharfage and parking alone,” Stimpson said. “The cruise industry is also a critical economic driver for our hotels, restaurants, and suppliers.”

The city still owes about $14 million on the cruise terminal building, as of September. In recent the debt service on the building equaled as much as $2 million per year. That debt service is paid, in large part, by parking and wharfage fees, which haven’t been coming in since the pandemic started.

David Clark, president and CEO of Visit Mobile, said the announcement is a “big shot in the arm” for tourism in Mobile, as it represents 3,000 hotel room nights per month and thousands of restaurant covers. In addition to helping downtown businesses, the ship will attract tourists who drive to Mobile from Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and many other states.

“Our shareholders should be proud,” Clark said. “This is primarily a drive market so everyone in the state benefits.”

This announcement will add to an already strong leisure tourism market in Mobile, Clark said. He added that conventions are starting to come back, with business and government travel still lagging a bit.

“It’s going to be an incredible next couple of years,” he said.

The delay in starting cruises, Clark said, can be attributed to the phasing in of larger markets and ships first before bringing in smaller markets.