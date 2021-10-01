The only surviving candidate in the upcoming District 2 runoff election questioned the motives of a political action committee supporting his opponent, the late Councilman Levon Manzie.

William Carroll told members of the media and supporters in front of Government Plaza Friday that in recent days, the district has been inundated with campaign material endorsing Manzie. If Manzie wins the runoff election, a special election will be triggered.

The campaign material was sent by TSA PAC, which is financially linked to a local PAC called South Alabamians for Good Government. The local PAC is chaired by Richard Weavil and has received contributions most recently from Fred Stimpson, the brother of Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Joe Bullard, a former Stimpson campaign chairman, and others.

“Why are they spending $100,000?” Carroll asked. “That’s a lot of money to spend for sentimental reasons.”

Carroll called the group “shadowy” and asked its members to come forward and make their true intentions known.

“It’s time for everybody doing this to come out of the closet and tell the residents what they want for $100,000,” he said. “My friends and supporters can’t be bought. It’s just not going to happen.”

Manzie, the incumbent, finished with the most votes during the municipal elections on Aug. 24, but not enough to avoid a runoff. He picked up 47 percent of the vote. Carroll made the runoff with 22 percent of the vote. Those still supporting Manzie have given a number of reasons to continue that support in the runoff. One reason is to specifically force a runoff, which would open the election to new candidates.

The issue of annexation has also been hanging over the results of this municipal election cycle.