South Alabama named Carter Bradley as the Jaguars’ starting quarterback for their season-opener Sept. 3 against Nicholls at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Bradley, a 6-foot-3, 212-pound transfer from Toledo, was in competition for the job with Desmond Trotter, who has been the Jags’ starting quarterback in 16 games over the past three seasons, 10 coming in 2020.

Head coach Kane Wommack made the announcement following the Jags’ practice on Monday.

“We’re excited to announce Carter Bradley as our starting quarterback,” Jaguars’ head coach Kane Wommack said after Monday’s practice. “He has done a tremendous job since he’s gotten here in January. Through the recruiting process he was honest, open. He had a lot of attention from other Power 5 programs and Group of 5 programs and he and his family were people of their word and stuck with us even when he had some other great opportunities.

“He walked in the door and has been a great teammate and has taken ownership of our offense and what we do here. He’s got tremendous arm talent and he anticipates throws. He can make plays off schedule, which is really exciting. He’s just done everything right and we feel he gives us the best chance to win from the quarterback position.”

Bradley, a former three-star recruit out of high school, is the son of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator and former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley. He arrived at South Alabama from Toledo, where he spent the past four seasons with the Rockets. Last season, he appeared in eight games, completing 77 of 130 passes for 972 yards and four touchdowns. He played in four games in 2020, throwing for 849 yards and nine touchdowns.

He entered the transfer portal after last season, later signing with South Alabama. Bradley was the more efficient quarterback in each of the Jags’ two scrimmages, including last Saturday when he threw for three touchdowns.

“We’re very excited for Carter, excited to see him take ownership of our team after being announced as the starting quarterback,” Wommack added. “But also, I want to say I’m impressed with Demond Trotter. Desmond Trotter can go in and win football games for us this year. … He is so much farther along than he was a year ago. I think both of them are ready to own their roles and their responsibilities to this team and I’m looking forward to moving closer to Sept. 3.”

Kickoff for the Jags' first game against Nicholls is set for 4 p.m.






