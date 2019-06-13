Photo by: © Andy Levin, courtesy of Culture Trip

As the Executive Director of Mobile Baykeeper, Casi Callaway has been centrally involved with a number of local environmental issues for more than two decades, and that work is now being highlighted along with 19 other activists around the globe.



The Waterkeeper Alliance connects more than 300 environmental organizations like Baykeeper from around the world in order to leverage their collective knowledge, resources and reach.



In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Waterkeeper Alliance has identified and profiled 20 “Waterkeeper Warriors” they say have “fought and won the most significant clean water battles of the past 20 years and face the greatest challenges of the future.”



Those “warriors” hail from a number of countries and their collective impact stretches from Nepal to Columbia and points between. Among them is Callaway, who the Waterkeeper Alliance described in a press release as “Mobile Bay’s most tireless advocate and protector.”



“Under her leadership, Baykeeper — now the largest environmental organization in the region — was a critical community force during the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and continues to be a full partner in coastal Alabama’s efforts to address stormwater pollution, inadequate sewage treatment infrastructure and increasing threats from coal ash and industrial pollution.”



Callaway was highlighted in a partnership with the online travel publication Culture Trip, which documented all 20 of the “Waterkeeper Warriors” through photography and short stories narrated by some big names from the world of entertainment like Glenn Close, Jon Hamm, Woody Harrelson, Michael Keaton, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Susan Sarandon.



Actor and frequent Saturday Night Live guest Alec Baldwin lent his voice to Callaway’s story.





“Today, Mobile Baykeeper is more than double the size it was on day one of Deepwater Horizon, with ten full-time staff and a million dollar budget,” Baldwin says in the profile. “Proof that you can go up against corporate giants and win big for clean water.”



Callaway wasn’t immediately able to be reached for comment on Thursday.



More information about her status as a “Waterkeeper Warrior” and the other activists around the world highlighted for their efforts is available at waterkeeper.org/warriors.