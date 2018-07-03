Rob:

Thank you for your clear-headed commentary about distinguishing [the important issues that ought to influence our governance decisions] from [shiny objects that serve to distract us from these issues].

Yes. Let’s grow up a bit. We can and should plan and prepare for good and sustainable quality of life as we ride a decade-long wave of economic expansion. Good public education, decent health care and quality infrastructure are essential for our quality of life. And our needs are not static — they are rapidly growing as Lower Alabama grows. Let’s cast specious squabbling aside, and use our minds to identify and elect leaders who can and will help us secure these blessings for ourselves and our children.

Bob Ryan,

Mobile