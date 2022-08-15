A $10 million Cathedral Place Apartments renovation project will begin next month.

According to a press release, Memphis, Tenn.-based ALCO Management Inc. recently closed on the multi-million-dollar financing, which is expected to outfit the 47-year-old independent living facility with improvements that will keep the building operational for low-income, elderly tenants in downtown Mobile for another 30 years. ALCO acquired Cathedral Place in 2019.

The work will provide new kitchens, bathrooms, lighting, and flooring in all 190 apartments. The project will also modernize the building with window upgrades, HVAC system, water heating system and fire sprinklers.

A new community “sky lounge” and library will be added on the 13th floor. Construction will begin around the second week of September and will last about a year. Construction will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Preliminary and site preparation work has already begun. CMCC of Cordova, Tennessee, is the general contracting company overseeing the work.

There are currently around 200 tenets in Cathedral Place. None of them will be forced to relocate during the renovations.

The rehabilitation projectCathedral Place Apartments renovation is a partnership between ALCO, First Horizon Community Investment Group, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Alabama Housing Finance Authority. It is financed in partnership with Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital, First Horizon Community Investment Group, and Stifel.

“Nobody can do these projects alone,” said ALCO Acquisitions & Development Analyst Thomas Robinson. “It takes a whole team, and this team is committed to providing quality affordable housing for the elderly residents of Mobile.”

The Cathedral Place Apartments renovation comes as the National Low Income Housing Coalition reports that Alabama lacks 76,023 affordable rental homes for extremely low-income households. An estimated 21 percent of the region’s extremely low-income renter households are seniors.