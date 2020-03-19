While public Masses in the Archdiocese of Mobile have been suspended through April 5
due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are several ways people can watch the Mass from
home.
The Mass for Homebound has been a vital ministry of the Archdiocese of Mobile for
decades. It airs at 10:30 a.m. Sundays throughout the southern half of Alabama. In Dothan, it’s on Scenic Cable Channel 304 and Local WOW 6. In Mobile, it’s on WJTC Channel 44. In Montgomery, it’s on Spectrum Reach Channel 181.
Please note that the Mass to air on Sunday, March 22 was recorded March 10 – before
public Masses in the archdiocese were suspended. Future airings of the Mass for
Homebound will not include a congregation.
In addition, private Mass celebrated by Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi will air daily on the
Archdiocese of Mobile’s website (www.mobarch.org) at 8 a.m. and will remain on the
website throughout the day.
Several parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Mobile will be taking the step of
broadcasting private Masses. Please visit Facebook.com/TheCatholicWeek for an
updated list of viewing opportunities or see the upcoming March 27 edition of “The
Catholic Week.”
