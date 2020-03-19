While public Masses in the Archdiocese of Mobile have been suspended through April 5

due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are several ways people can watch the Mass from

home.

The Mass for Homebound has been a vital ministry of the Archdiocese of Mobile for

decades. It airs at 10:30 a.m. Sundays throughout the southern half of Alabama. In Dothan, it’s on Scenic Cable Channel 304 and Local WOW 6. In Mobile, it’s on WJTC Channel 44. In Montgomery, it’s on Spectrum Reach Channel 181.

Please note that the Mass to air on Sunday, March 22 was recorded March 10 – before

public Masses in the archdiocese were suspended. Future airings of the Mass for

Homebound will not include a congregation.

In addition, private Mass celebrated by Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi will air daily on the

Archdiocese of Mobile’s website (www.mobarch.org) at 8 a.m. and will remain on the

website throughout the day.

Several parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Mobile will be taking the step of

broadcasting private Masses. Please visit Facebook.com/TheCatholicWeek for an

updated list of viewing opportunities or see the upcoming March 27 edition of “The

Catholic Week.”