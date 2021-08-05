Masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors at area Catholic schools, the Archdiocese of Mobile confirmed in a letter on its website today.

In the letter, Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi announced the policy change for grades K-12 about a week after first announcing masks would not be required this year.

“The pandemic remains an ever-changing situation,” Rodi wrote in the letter. “Only recently I announced that masks would not be required for students in grades 7-12. As much as I do not wish to do this, I feel compelled to now alter this and require masks due to the changes in the situation and the new guidance from the CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health.”

Baldwin County public schools announced recently it would require students, staff and visitors to wear masks, at least at the start of the school year.

In an email to parents, Mobile County Public School System Superintendent Chresal Threadgill wrote that masks would not be required, however; the school board has a special meeting called for tomorrow afternoon to discuss its COVID-19 policy.